The No. 20 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State got back on track last week with a 28-19 win against Northwestern. The Buckeyes had lost their previous two games at USC and at home against Oregon.

Nebraska ended a four-game losing streak last week with a 31-0 win at Rutgers. That skid included upset losses to Washington at home and at Illinois.

Ohio State has won eight straight meetings against Nebraska, including 21-17 in 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 12 matchup.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Ohio State -3 (-120)

Nebraska +3 (+100)

Moneyline

Ohio State -162

Nebraska: +136

Total

41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Ohio State vs. Nebraska How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): fox

Ohio State record: 7-3

Nebraska record: 6-4

Ohio State vs. Nebraska Key Players to Watch

Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes

Jeremiah Smith is the Heisman Trophy favorite in his junior season. He’s near the top of the nation in all major receiving categories with 80 catches, 1,317 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

Smith has already surpassed his career-high in receiving yards, and his 15 touchdowns are tied with his total from his freshman season. He is seven catches away from reaching last year’s total of 87 as well.

Smith has caught a touchdown in all but one game this season and has over 100 yards in his last two contests.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick

I’m not buying into Nebraska’s win last week at Rutgers. That was an easier opponent than most that the Cornhuskers have played this season, as shown by the -15.5 spread.

Nebraska is now an underdog for the third time this season, and they lost by three to Indiana and at Oregon as +8.5 and +6.5 dogs, respectively.

However, all of Ohio State’s seven wins have been by at least four points, including six of them by at least nine.

The Buckeyes should be able to take care of business in Nebraska, but I wouldn’t lay more than three points.

Pick: Ohio State -3 (-120)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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