The annual rivalry game between Nebraska women's basketball and Creighton should have played its last game on Sunday.

That's the argument from Huskers Radio Network play-by-play voice Matt Coatney. Ahead of the latest meeting of the Huskers and Bluejays, Coatney spent more than three minutes detailing why he believes the series should end. He made sure to preface his comments as his own and not necessarily those of the Huskers Radio Network or the University of Nebraska.

"I've been part of the Creighton-Nebraska women's basketball series since the 1990s," Coatney began. "I have many friends in the Creighton athletic department. I have always enjoyed the competition between these programs.



"However, for at least 15 years, I've encouraged Nebraska coaching staffs—that's plural—to reconsider this annual series. Quite simply: it no longer makes sense."

Nebraska fans cheer on the Huskers against the Creighton Bluejays at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Coatney said there isn't the same fan fervor that follows the rivalry on the men's side. Official attendance for the game is listed at 2,394. Except for the game in Sioux Falls, where the Sanford Pentagon's capacity is listed at 3,250, Nebraska has not played in front of a crowd of fewer than 4,000 this season. For Creighton, it was their most-attended game in the Omaha metro this season.

"This series has become more of an obligation than an opportunity," Coatney continued. "And the circumstances surrounding today's game illustrate exactly why."

Coatney detailed how Creighton's regular home, D.J. Sokol Arena, was unavailable due to the volleyball team hosting the Big East Tournament. It was then scheduled for the CHI Health Center, which was solidified with a signed agreement.

"Yet, Creighton administration independently elected to move the game to Ralston, Nebraska, despite there being no scheduling conflict at the CHI Health Center. That decision raises legitimate questions and concerns about how this game has been treated."

Nebraska and Creighton played on Sunday in Ralson, instead of the usual home for the Bluejays. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Coatney said the concerns extended beyond the venue change. He alleged that Nebraska players "were advised by Husker staff not to shower in the locker room because of its condition." He added that practice preparations were "inadequate," noting "lighting that did not match game conditions."

"These are unacceptable circumstances for a major Division I women's basketball program," Coatney said.

After the game, Nebraska coach Amy Williams spoke on the abnormal venue.

"I’d be lying if I didn’t say we were just a little disappointed,” Williams said. “We had a contract signed by all parties that said we were gonna be playing at the CHI Center, but with that being said, I feel like this facility has done an outstanding job of hosting this game. They did a great job of really finding ways to accommodate our team."

Nebraska coach Amy Williams has led the Huskers agains the Bluejays 11 times, going 3-8 against the in-state rivals. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Coatney continued that "times have changed" and Nebraska is competing nationally against ranked programs "in major arenas and representing a program with expectations of excellence."

"The Huskers deserve facilities and arrangements that reflect that standard," Coatney said. "As someone who has been involved in women's basketball for more than four decades, it's been disappointing."

He continued by saying that he believes Husker fans would rather see regional Power Four opponents like Kansas, Kansas State, and Iowa State. The Huskers did play the Jayhawks earlier this month in a neutral-site game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

"I hope today's game is the final chapter in this series, at least as a road game for Nebraska," Coatney said, leaving open the idea of the rivalry being treated as a buy game for the Big Red, much the same as North Carolina A&T, Mount St. Mary's, and Kansas City, which are among the home games Nebraska has in the non-conference this season.

Coatney added that he doesn't have personal animosity towards Creighton, but instead, this is about "expectations, professionalism, and doing what's best for Nebraska women's basketball."

"A good friend once told me that life gets better when you stop associating with people and situations that don't make you better," Coatney continued. "I believe that applies here. Nebraska women's basketball does not benefit from continuing a series in which the game is treated as an afterthought, contractual commitments are apparently not honored, and adequate facilities are not provided."

Coatney referenced a phrase he says his son uses: amateur hour.

"Women's basketball doesn't need amateur hour. Women's sports don't need amateur hour. And Nebraska women's basketball certainly doesn't need it," Coatney said.

Allison Weidner played a key role in Nebraska's win over Creighton. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Coatney closed by again calling for the end of the series.

"I sincerely hope that when the final buzzer sounds today, it also signals the end of this series in its current form," Coatney concluded.

Nebraska and Creighton have played 52 times, with the Huskers leading the all-time series 33-19.

You can listen to the full audio in the post below.

Matt Coatney, Huskers Radio Network broadcaster, is calling for an end to the series between Nebraska and Creighton women's basketball, saying "the game is treated as an afterthought, contractual commitments are apparently not honored, and adequate facilities are not provided." pic.twitter.com/725jQD19EZ — 𝙷𝚞𝚜𝚔𝚎𝚛𝙼𝚊𝚡 (@Huskermax) November 23, 2026

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