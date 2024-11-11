Carriker Gut Reaction: Dana Holgorsen Takes the Reins of Nebraska’s Offense
Adam is upbeat after hearing Monday’s news about the Huskers’ unusual staffing move.
In this story:
Adam Carriker has a pep in his step after hearing Dana Holgorsen is Nebraska's offensive coordinator and will be calling plays going forward. He also talks about how unusual this situation is, and Adam has some unique stats that Husker fans might find very interesting.
Hit the play button above to watch. Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
