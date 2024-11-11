Nebraska Bowl Projections Heading Into Crucial USC Matchup
Nebraska football is still trying to clinch a spot in its first bowl appearance since 2016.
The Huskers started this season 5-1 and appeared destined to compete for the Big Ten championship. Instead, they have since lost three games in a row and are 5-4 with a big road game coming up against USC. Nebraska is desperately trying to break its bowl game drought and its losing streak in games where it can clinch a bowl appearance.
ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach updated their bowl projections after Week 11. They agree on which bowl game the Huskers will play in, but they each have a different predicted opponent for Nebraska. They predict Nebraska will play in the Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Both of the projected opponents are Big 12 teams in Texas.
Bonagura predicts the Huskers will play against Baylor. The Bears have turned their season around by winning three games in a row after starting the year 1-4 and with head coach Dave Aranda starting the year on the hot seat. The Bears are playing really good football and have been moving up in the Big 12 standings. They would be a difficult matchup for Nebraska.
Schlabach predicts that the Huskers will take on Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have also been one of the most surprising teams in the Big 12 this season. They are 6-4 overall and are coming off a 41-27 loss to Colorado. They have the best offense in the Big 12 and have scored more points than any other team in the conference this season. They would make for an interesting matchup against Nebraska’s stellar defense.
First things first, Nebraska needs to win one of its final three games to qualify for the postseason. The longer the Huskers go without getting that win, the more nerve-racking the end of the season will become.
MORE: Nebraska-Wisconsin Football Game Gets 2:30 p.m. Kickoff
MORE: Dana Holgorsen Named Nebraska's Offensive Coordinator
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women's Basketball vs. Southern: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: A Common Fan Tribute to Veterans (+ Comparing Rhule and Frost in Year 2)
MORE: Remembering the Last Elite Nebraska Football Team: The 1999 Roster
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.