Nebraska-Wisconsin Football Game Gets 2:30 PM Kickoff
Nebraska football now has kickoff times for all of its remaining regular season games.
The Big Ten Conference announced kickoff times for the week of Nov. 23. Nebraska hosts Wisconsin for the final home game of the year that day.
The Huskers and Badgers will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
NU is 5-4 on the year, having lost the last three games. Wisconsin is also 5-4, having lost the last two games with a trip to No. 1 Oregon coming up this week.
Nebraska is at USC this Saturday. Kickoff for that one is slated for 3 p.m CST. The Huskers will close the season at Iowa on Black Friday, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC.
MORE: Dana Holgorsen Named Nebraska's New Offensive Coordinator
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women's Basketball vs. Southern: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: A Common Fan Tribute to Veterans (+ Comparing Rhule and Frost in Year 2)
MORE: Remembering the Last Elite Nebraska Football Team: The 1999 Roster
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: NEBRASKA'S Offense & RAIOLA Hit The Reset Button With DANA HOLGORSEN'S Help.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.