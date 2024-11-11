All Huskers

Nebraska-Wisconsin Football Game Gets 2:30 PM Kickoff

Nebraska football now has kickoff times for all of its remaining games.

Nebraska football now has kickoff times for all of its remaining regular season games.

The Big Ten Conference announced kickoff times for the week of Nov. 23. Nebraska hosts Wisconsin for the final home game of the year that day.

The Huskers and Badgers will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

NU is 5-4 on the year, having lost the last three games. Wisconsin is also 5-4, having lost the last two games with a trip to No. 1 Oregon coming up this week.

Nebraska is at USC this Saturday. Kickoff for that one is slated for 3 p.m CST. The Huskers will close the season at Iowa on Black Friday, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC.

