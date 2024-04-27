Look: 2024 Nebraska Football Spring Game Photos
Whites defeat the Reds 25-21 as Huskers wrap up spring practice
The highly anticipated debut of Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola in front of fans in Memorial Stadium happened Saturday. The freshman passed for 239 yards and two touchdowns in the Huskers' annual Red-White spring game. The intrasquad scrimmage was the 15th and final practice of spring for second-year head coach Matt Rhule's Cornhuskers. | Game recap | HuskerMax game page
