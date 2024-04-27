All Huskers

Look: 2024 Nebraska Football Spring Game Photos

Whites defeat the Reds 25-21 as Huskers wrap up spring practice

All Huskers staff

Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner stiff arms Rahmir Stewart as he gains 24 yards for the red team on a third quarter pass from quarterback Heinrich Haarberg during Saturday's spring game.
Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner stiff arms Rahmir Stewart as he gains 24 yards for the red team on a third quarter pass from quarterback Heinrich Haarberg during Saturday's spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The highly anticipated debut of Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola in front of fans in Memorial Stadium happened Saturday. The freshman passed for 239 yards and two touchdowns in the Huskers' annual Red-White spring game. The intrasquad scrimmage was the 15th and final practice of spring for second-year head coach Matt Rhule's Cornhuskers. | Game recap | HuskerMax game page

Tunnel Walk
The Huskers make their Tunnel Walk entry onto the field before Saturday's Red-White spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Dylan Raiola
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola fires a first-quarter pass that was good for a 16-yard TD to Janiran Bonner to put the Red team up 7-0 early in Saturday's spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Nate Boerkircher
Nebraska tight end Nate Boerkircher rumbles for 61 yards for the Red team after catching a pass from quarterback Heinrich Harrberg during the second quarter of Saturday's Red-White game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Jacory Barney
Nebraska returner Jacory Barney Jr. returns a second quarter kickoff 78 yards for the White team during Saturday's spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Demetrius Bell
Demetrius Bell carries the ball after a catch in the Nebraska Red-White game. He left the game with a knee injury during the first half. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Dante Dowdell
Dante Dowdell runs 49 yards for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Nebraska football spring game. / Cory Edmondson, KFGE
Izaac Dickey
Nebraska running back Izaac Dickey rushes for four yards during the fourth quarter of Saturday's spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
cheerleader
A Nebraska cheerleader fires up the crowd before Saturday's Red-White game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Maurice Mazzccua
Nebraska running back Maurice Mazzccua takes the handoff from quarterback Heinrich Haarberg during the first quarter of Saturday's spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Matt Rhule
This was the second spring game at Nebraska for head coach Matt Rhule. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Janiran Bonner
Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner stiff arms Rahmir Stewart as he gains 24 yards for the Red team on a third-quarter pass from quarterback Heinrich Haarberg during Saturday's spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Ethan Nation
Nebraska defensive back Ethan Nation returns an interception 10 yards for the Red team during the first quarter of Saturday's Red-White game. / Kenny Larabee
Dylan Raiola
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola scrambles for open room during the first quarter of Saturday's spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Tristan Alvano
Nebraska placekicker Tristan Alvano kicks an extra point during Saturday's Red-White game. /
Daniel Kaelin and Dante Dowdell
Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin hands the ball to running back Dante Dowdell during the second quarter of Saturday's spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Dante Dowdell
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell is brought down during the first quarter of Saturday's Red-White game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Ian Flynt
Nebraska tight end Ian Flynt is brought down after gaining 29 yards for the White team on a pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola during the second quarter of Saturday's spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Gunnar Gottula
Nebraska offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula prepares to block a defender during Saturday's Red-White game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Dylan Raiola
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola fires a pass downfield for the Red team during the first quarter of Saturday's spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Matt Rhule
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule shares a laugh with a referee during the Red-White spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Heinrich Haarberg
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg prepares to fire a pass during the first quarter of Saturday's spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Herbie Husker
Herbie Husker gets the fans fired up and prepares to fire T-shirts into the crowd before Saturday's Red-White game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Luke Longvall
Nebraska quarterback Luke Longvall fires a pass during the fourth quarter of Saturday's Red-White game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Maurice Mazzccua
Nebraska running back Maurice Mazzccua rushes for a 14-yard gain for the White team during the second quarter of Saturday's spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Ismael Smith Flores
Nebraska tight end Ismael Smith Flores hauls in a 14-yard catch for the White team during the fourth quarter of Saturday's Red-White game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Marcus Satterfield
Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield now coaches the tight ends after being in charge of the quarterbacks last season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
