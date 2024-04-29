Huskers Honored at "A Night at the Lied"
The annual "A Night at the Lied" event Sunday evening celebrated Nebraska Athletics for its top achievers on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Seniors Billie Andrews (Softball) and Ethan Piper (Football) won the most coveted awards at the 34th annual event, as they were selected as the 2023-24 Most Outstanding Female and Male Student-Athlete. To be considered for the award, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or better, performed with distinction in a varsity sport, demonstrated a commitment to service and leadership, and acted in a manner that has brought credit to the student-athlete, the institution and intercollegiate athletics.
Andrews and Piper will be Nebraska’s Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients in 2024. The conference's most exclusive award was the first of its kind in intercollegiate athletics to recognize academic and athletic excellence.
Soccer's Eleanor Dale was named the Female Athlete of the Year after leading the Huskers to one of its best seasons in school history. Track and Field's Till Steinforth earned four first-team All-America honors over the past year to take Male Athlete of the Year.
As for the Freshman Athlete Athlete of the Year honors, volleyball's Bergen Reilly and wrestling's Antrell Taylor were tabbed.
The full list of honorees is below.
“A Night at the Lied” Winners for 2023-24
- Most Outstanding Female Student-Athlete & Big Ten Medal of Honor: Billie Andrews, Softball
- Most Outstanding Male Student-Athlete & Big Ten Medal of Honor: Ethan Piper, Football
- Female Athlete of the Year: Eleanor Dale, Soccer
- Male Athlete of the Year: Till Steinforth, Track and Field
- Female Freshman Athlete of the Year: Bergen Reilly, Volleyball
- Male Freshman Athlete of the Year: Antrell Taylor, Wrestling
- Women’s Herman Team GPA Award: Golf (3.736 GPA)
- Men’s Herman Team GPA Award: Tennis (3.460 GPA)
- Outstanding Scholar Awards (9): Matthias Algarin, Men’s Track and Field; Kinsey Davis, Women’s Gymnastics; Sydney Gray, Softball; Emily Haimes, Swimming and Diving, Katelyn Mullinax, Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field; Ethan Piper, Football; Emma Ralston, Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field; Abbie Squier, Softball; Lindsey Thiele, Women’s Golf
- Heart & Soul Awards (2): Sadio Fenner, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field; Lindsey Thiele, Women's Golf
- Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award (27): Trevor Acton, Cross Country/Track and Field; Josiah Allick, Basketball; Marie Alukonis-Pfannenstiel, Women's Track and Field; Sarah Barton, Swimming and Diving; Alexis Buchert, Bowling; John Bullock, Football; Lauren Buzzell, Soccer; Caitlin Cairns, Swimming and Diving; Katelyn Caneda, Softball; Laney Choboy, Volleyball; Taylor Christopulos Men's Gymnastics; Clara Colombo, Women's Gymnastics; Jagger Condomitti, Wrestling; Marissa Cosentini, Bowling; Deavion Deleon, Women's Cross Country/Track and Field; Isaac Gifford, Football; Emily Haimes, Swimming and Diving; Callin Hake, Women's Basketball; Cale Jacobsen, Men's Basketball; Camilla Johannessen Rifle; Katie Kuenemann, Women's Gymnastics; Luke Lindenmeyer, Football; Lucy Loy, Women's Tennis; Roman Mangini, Football; Will Marshall, Men's Golf; Karlie Moore, Women's Track and Field; Abbie Squier, Softball