Billie Andrews Leads Four Huskers With Big Ten Season Honors in Softball

Nebraska infielder earns first-team all-conference recognition for the third time in her career

For the fourth straight season, Billie Andrews has been honored by the Big Ten Conference for her performance during the season.

Andrews led four Huskers in taking league honors Wednesday. She is joined by Sydney Gray, Samantha Bland and Mckinely Malecha.

After hitting .363 during the regular season with 61 hits, 10 doubles, 15 home runs, 51 runs, 39 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 47 games, Andrews earned All-Big Ten first team honors. This is her third season being named for the first team.

Gray earned second team honors, with in-conference batting of .351 with six doubles, five home runs and 21 RBIs in 21 games. She was named the Big Ten Player of the Week three times this year.

Bland was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team while Malecha was Nebraska's recipient of a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

The full list of honorees can be found at BigTen.org.

