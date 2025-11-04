2025 Nebraska Football Redshirt Tracker: Game 9 Update
This is an unofficial tabulation of games Nebraska players have appeared in during the 2025 football season.
NCAA rules allow a player to maintain his redshirt season of eligibility if he plays in no more than four regular-season games. Bowl games, conference championships and playoff games do not count against a player’s four games.
At the start of the 2025 season, 36 of Nebraska’s 125 players had not utilized their redshirt season.
Nebraska used 62 players Saturday night against Southern California. Notably, true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef saw his first action since the Houston Christian game. With Dylan Raiola out for the remainder of the 2025 season,* Lateef is now likely to burn his redshirt.
*To answer a question I saw online this weekend: No, Raiola is not eligible to receive a medical redshirt for the 2025 season. He has participated in too many games.
With three regular-season games remaining, we’re starting to see clarity on who will – and will not – redshirt in 2025. As a side note, some of the players with games remaining are likely out for the remainder of the season with injury.
No longer eligible to redshirt in 2025
(Players who have participated in five or more games in 2025)
- Dawson Merritt
- Cortez Mills
- Isaiah Mozee
- Kade Pietrzak
- Archie Wilson
- Jacory Barney Jr. (sophomore)
- Keona Davis (sophomore)
- Carter Nelson (sophomore)
- Dylan Raiola (sophomore)
- Vincent Shavers Jr. (sophomore)
- Jamir Conn (junior)
- Cameron Lenhardt (junior)
- Andrew Marshall (junior)
- Kevin Gallic (senior)
- Dane Key (senior)
- Dasan McCullough (senior)
- DeShon Singleton (senior)
Appeared in four games
(Players who will not be able to redshirt in 2025 if they appear in another regular-season game)
- Pierce Mooberry
- Willis McGahee IV (sophomore)
Appeared in three games
(Players who can play in one more regular-season game and maintain their redshirt)
- TJ Lateef
Appeared in two games
(Players who can play in two more regular season-games and maintain their redshirt)
- Conor Booth
- Jackson Carpenter
- Shawn Hammerbeck
- Christian Jones
- Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres
- Tanner Terch
- Caden VerMaas
- Bryson Webber
- Mario Buford (sophomore)
- Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (senior)
Appeared in one game
(Players who can play in three more regular-season games and maintain their redshirt)
- Jeremiah Jones
Have not played
(Players who have yet to appear in a game. They can play in up to four regular-season games and maintain their redshirt)
- Julian (Juju) Marks
- Jamarion Parker
- Malcolm Simpson
- Brian Tapu
- Tyson Terry
Previously redshirted
(Players who entered the season having already redshirted at Nebraska or elsewhere)
Redshirt Freshmen
- Rowdy Bauer
- Caleb Benning
- Grant Brix
- Quinn Clark
- Landen Davidson
- Marcos Davila
- Izaac Dickey
- Thomas D'Onofrio
- Ethan Duda
- Nolan Fennessy
- Roger Gradney
- Rex Guthrie
- David Hoffken
- Eric Ingwerson
- Donovan Jones
- Danny King
- Kamdyn Koch
- Ashton Murphy
- Mekhi Nelson
- Williams Nwaneri
- Jordan Ochoa
- Preston Okafor
- Jake Peters
- Kahmir Prescott
- Braylen Prude
- Gibson Pyle
- Amare Sanders
- Connor Schutt
- DJ Singleton Jr.
- Keelan Smith
- Bode Soukup
- Larry Tarver Jr.
- Preston Taumua
- Trent Uhlir
- Derek Wacker
Sophomores
- Tristan Alvano
- Demitrius Bell
- Jacob Bower
- Jacob Brandl
- Jeremiah Charles
- Conor Connealy
- Kyle Cunanan
- Cayden Echternach
- Mason Goldman
- Gunnar Gottula
- Blye Hill
- John Hohl
- Nyziah Hunter
- Kwinten Ives
- Brock Knutson
- Sua Lefotu
- Jason Maciejczak
- Mac Markway
- Hayes Miller
- Gabe Moore
- Maverick Noonan
- Justyn Rhett
- Dylan Rogers
- Sam Sledge
- Rahmir Stewart
- Brice Turner
- Riley Van Poppel
- Kenneth Williams
Juniors
- Janiran Bonner
- Justin Evans
- Vincent Genatone
- Jaylen George
- Emmett Johnson
- Tyler Knaak
- Luke Lindenmeyer
- Luke Longval
- Roman Mangini
- Dylan Parrott
- Elijah Pritchett
- Gage Stenger
Seniors
- Michael Booker III
- Derek Branch
- Marques Buford Jr.
- Turner Corcoran
- Aidan Flege
- Jalyn Gramstad
- Heinrich Haarberg
- Elijah Jeudy
- Henry Lutovsky
- Teddy Prochazka
- Rocco Spindler
- Marques Watson-Trent
- Ceyair Wright
- Javin Wright
Sources: Starters and participation report sections of the official game stats, and player bios from Huskers.com.
