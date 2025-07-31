2025 Nebraska Football Unit Preview: Defensive Backs
Rounding out our spring position preview series, on the defensive side of the ball, we take a look at Nebraska’s defensive backs.
A group filled with both potential and uncertainty, this unit is now on its third position coach in three seasons. Former UCF defensive coordinator Addison Williams will now take over after John Butler was promoted to defensive coordinator following the Pinstripe Bowl win.
Williams brings 12 years of experience as either a defensive coordinator or defensive backs coach. In 2023, his UCF defense allowed just 196.7 passing yards per game and only 12 passing touchdowns, a school record. Though the unit regressed in 2024, allowing 218.7 yards per game, Williams remains a respected defensive mind and reunites with Butler, with whom he coached at South Carolina in 2011.
Despite the defensive backs room being a position group filled with experience and player continuity, it's also one of the most difficult to identify in terms of who will see playing time in 2025.
With 25 scholarship players still listed on the roster, Williams will have his hands full trying to make the most out of this room during the upcoming season.
While I will admit this list of expected contributors was hard to make, based on the fact that I've identified over 14 players who are returning from last year's roster who have registered snaps in two or more games, and Nebraska added three portal additions over the offseason as well, I'll start off with what, and who, we do know will be making an impact in 2025.
1. The Starters
Nebraska’s secondary will be led by senior Marques Buford Jr., who started 12 of 13 games in 2024 after returning from injury. One of the most seasoned players on the roster, Buford has racked up 115 career tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 8 pass breakups, 3 interceptions, 1 sack, and a forced fumble. With his versatility and leadership, he’s primed for a strong finish to his Husker career, and potentially an NFL opportunity if he continues to grow in his role this season.
Fifth-year senior DeShon Singleton is another key returning starter. After suffering a season-ending injury in 2023, he bounced back to start every game last season, leading all returning defenders with 71 tackles. His experience and consistency will be crucial. Singleton is clearly a leader in the defensive backs room as he was chosen to represent the defense during Big Ten Media Days earlier in July.
Senior Malcolm Hartzog Jr. is coming off an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention campaign, leading the team with 4 interceptions in 2024 while adding 45 tackles, 4 PBUs, and 2 TFLs. A mainstay in the secondary throughout his career, Hartzog brings playmaking ability and veteran poise after starting in some capacity for Nebraska for the last three seasons in a row.
USC transfer Ceyair Wright stepped into a starting role last season following Tommi Hill’s injury and quickly made his mark. He finished with 39 tackles, 6 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, a sack, a TFL, and a forced fumble, solidifying himself as the most reliable contributor in pass defense last season. All signs point to Wright being cornerback one this fall, determining who will be across from him on the field is the tricky part.
2. New Faces
As stated earlier, from the transfer portal, Nebraska added three new faces. Andrew Marshall, a senior from Idaho, brings experience and versatility. He totaled 72 tackles and 8 PBUs over two seasons and flashed big-play potential as a return man, averaging 41.4 yards per kick return with one touchdown and 10.7 yards per punt return with another score.
Jamir Conn, a former Southern Illinois standout, adds 68 tackles, 9 PBUs, 4.5 TFLs, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, plus two years of eligibility. He should compete for immediate reps as otherwise I am not sure as to why Nebraska would take the time to add him to an already abundant room of defensive backs.
The most intriguing transfer is Justyn Rhett, a former Georgia Bulldog with a big-time pedigree. Though he’s unproven, recording just 3 tackles across two seasons, the former four-star recruit brings upside and SEC-level tools to the room. Nebraska may be taking a chance on Rhett, but obviously, he showed the Georgia staff promise coming out of high school, and if they can maximize his talent, Rhett could easily compete for a ton of snaps this fall.
3. Rising Contributors
Second-year defensive back Jeremiah Charles played in all 13 games last season, starting once and totaling 10 tackles and a pass breakup. Coaches have praised his development, and he has the potential to see a breakout in 2025.
Rahmir Stewart saw limited action as a true freshman but flashed his potential with a late-game interception against UTEP. Fellow sophomore Mario Buford, younger brother of Marques, played in 11 games and contributed 8 tackles, mostly on special teams, but will be pushing for more defensive reps this fall.
A name to watch is Blye Hill, who missed 2024 after a spring game injury but had earned praise from coaches prior to going down. He offers size and athleticism and could be a valuable rotational piece if healthy this season.
4. Developing Talent
A handful of young players are waiting in the wings. Donovan Jones impressed with 3 tackles, 2 for loss, in the Pinstripe Bowl and may force his way into the rotation despite a crowded depth chart.
Amare Sanders, a long 6-1 corner, maintained his redshirt after five games in 2024 but showed flashes with 2 tackles and a pass breakup. Likely a depth piece this season, Sanders could be a name to watch out for in the future.
Caleb Benning maintained his redshirt in 2024 while appearing in three games, recording four total tackles, including three in the Pinstripe Bowl win. Primarily a special teams contributor as a true freshman, Benning could push for a bigger defensive role in his second year, as he surely has the pedigree to make plays on the collegiate level.
Lastly, Larry Tarver Jr. didn’t record a stat in his three appearances last year but arrived with a reputation for his ball-hawk ability as a Miami-area recruit. With Nebraska’s continued presence in South Florida, Tarver’s future could be bright in the years to come as the depth chart begins to open up.
While this defensive backs unit checks a lot of boxes, it also raises plenty of questions. There’s no shortage of returning experience, but that veteran presence is now facing serious competition from both transfer additions and emerging underclassmen. It’s hard to ignore the message sent by the coaching staff: bringing in three portal players with proven production or high upside suggests they’re not just looking to add depth; they’re looking to upgrade the starting lineup heading into next season.
The younger players are right on the cusp as well, creating a competitive and fluid situation heading into fall camp. The talent is there; now it’s about who rises to the top.
Despite the uncertainty, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic. While the defense took a step back statistically in 2024, there’s a strong case to be made that this year’s secondary has the potential to deliver Nebraska’s best pass defense in over a decade. With a blend of experience, new talent, and an experienced coaching duo in Addison Williams and John Butler, this group is well-positioned to take a big leap forward in 2025.
