2025 Nebraska Football Unit Preview: The Linebackers
Following a look at the 2025 defensive line, Nebraska’s linebacker room stands out as arguably the most experienced and productive unit on the entire roster.
In 2024, the Huskers were entering a transition year after the departures of multi-year starters Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich. Despite concerns, players like MJ Sherman, Makai Gbayor, and especially John Bullock stepped up and exceeded expectations, helping Nebraska’s defense finish top 20 in overall efficiency.
While the graduation of defensive line anchors Nash Hutmacher and Ty Robinson introduces uncertainty up front, linebacker remains a position of confidence entering 2025.
1. Key Returning Contributors
• Javin Wright (Sr.): Returning for a rare seventh season (due to medical eligibility), Wright capped 2024 with his best performance yet: 8 tackles in the Pinstripe Bowl.
• Vincent Shavers Jr. (So.): Named the highest-graded true freshman linebacker in the country by PFF in 2024. He posted 25 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, a sack, and a forced fumble, and should take another step forward this fall.
• Willis McGahee IV (So.): Played in all 13 games last year, registering 13 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, a sack, and two forced fumbles (tied for the team lead). He’s an athletic, playmaking presence with tremendous upside.
2. Notable Transfers
• Marques Watson-Trent (Sr.): A stat machine from Georgia Southern, Watson-Trent brings 369 career tackles, 26TFLs, and six forced fumbles to Lincoln. He’s a proven, high-IQ player and should make an immediate impact as the second highest graded linebacker in the country a year ago.
• Dasan McCullough (Sr.): Former Freshman All-American at Indiana who played the last two seasons at Oklahoma. He totaled 79 tackles, 10 TFLs, and 4 sacks in Norman. McCullough adds Power Five experience and versatility, likely making the defense feel his presence off the edge in a pass rushing focused role.
3. Young Talent to Watch
• Jacob Bower (R-So.): Played in six games last year, mostly on special teams. Coaches have praised his offseason growth making him a potential breakout candidate for 2025.
• Christian Jones (Fr.): The Omaha Westside star won the 2024 Butkus Award as the nation’s top high school linebacker. In his senior season, he totaled 94 tackles, 16 TFLs, 3 sacks, 3 FFs, and 2 INTs.
• Dawson Merritt (Fr.): A top 100 national recruit from Kansas City who chose Nebraska over Alabama. His father, Dave Merritt, played linebacker in the NFL. Merritt has huge upside over the course of his career and though is recovering from injury, could see the field in some capacity in 2025.
With a healthy mix of proven veterans, high-profile transfers, and elite young talent, this linebacker unit is poised to be the strength of Nebraska’s 2025 defense. Expect leaders like Watson-Trent and
McCullough to mentor rising stars like Shavers and McGahee IV, while names like Bower, Jones, and
Merritt push for future roles.
This room has the depth, talent, and leadership to be the best on the roster and will be a major reason
Nebraska remains one of the Big Ten’s top defenses if that turns out to be true in 2025.
More from Nebraska Cornhuskers On Si
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.