‘A Different Stage’: Nebraska QB Coach Glenn Thomas Discusses Dylan Raiola’s Growth
Nebraska football is looking ahead to the 2025 season with optimism, and much of that excitement revolves around their young star quarterback Dylan Raiola.
As he enters his sophomore season, Raiola’s growth and development have been a focal point for the Cornhuskers' coaching staff. Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas recently spoke about Raiola’s progress, emphasizing the benefits of having a full year of experience under his belt.
“Obviously a year passed, he’s just in a different stage in his process at this point,” Thomas said. “There is a familiarity with just what’s happening around him so we’re super excited about that and that allows him to maybe grow in some other areas like that. I think he is in a great place and excited about his humility to be better, his excitement and intensity to be better. I think all of those are in a great place right now.”
Thomas’ comments highlight the strides Raiola has made since arriving in Lincoln as one of the most highly touted recruits in program history. As a true freshman, Raiola had to navigate the challenges of adjusting to the college game, learning the playbook, and developing chemistry with his teammates.
Now, with a season behind him, he has a much stronger grasp of the offense and a deeper understanding of the game at this level. When you add that level of understanding to a player who can make throws like this...
... the sky is the limit.
The familiarity Thomas mentioned is a crucial factor in Raiola’s growth. The speed of the college game, the complexity of defenses, and the demand for quick decision-making can overwhelm young quarterbacks. But with that first-year learning curve behind him, Raiola is better equipped to focus on refining his mechanics, improving his leadership, and maximizing his physical talents.
His commitment to improvement, as noted by Thomas, is a strong indication that he is ready to take the next step in his development.
Nebraska’s coaching staff has confidence that Raiola’s continued growth will pay dividends for the team’s offense. Under the guidance of Thomas and co-offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, Raiola will be expected to lead the Huskers with greater command and efficiency.
Any quarterback that plays under Holgorsen has greatness expected from them, especially one with unlimited talent like Raiola has. A full off-season of development between Raiola and Holgorsen could lead to another version of Raiola that has not been seen yet.
As Nebraska prepares for the upcoming season, Raiola’s progression will be one of the most significant storylines to follow. If he can build on the foundation he established as a freshman and take another leap forward, the Huskers could find themselves in position to compete at a high level in the Big Ten.
With Thomas and Holgorsen shaping the offensive attack, Raiola’s continued development could be the key to unlocking Nebraska’s potential. Based on Thomas’ comments, Raiola’s development seems to be on schedule.
Watch the entire media availability for Thomas below.
