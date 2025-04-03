All Huskers

Nebraska Football QB Coach Glenn Thomas, OL Coach Donovan Raiola Meet with the Media

Nebraska quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola met with the media Thursday after the latest spring practice.

Nebraska quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas meets with the media during spring practices.
Nebraska football is now six practices into the spring.

Offensive assistants Glenn Thomas (quarterbacks) and Donovan Raiola (offensive line) took the mic Thursday. They were followed by quarterback Jalyn Gramstad.

Thomas says quarterback Dylan Raiola's freshman year was a big building block going forward.

"There were some ups and downs obviously," Thomas said. "Some of the low points, I thought he handled them very well. Same thing is going to happen next year, and he can rely back on those experiences."

The offense had to make adjustments for the final third of the season when Dana Holgorsen took over the offense, something that Thomas said turned out to be a blessing.

"We're so much further ahead than if he had come in in January," Thomas said. This has been a really good time to get us on the same page."

As for the offensive line, Raiola likes what he has.

"It's a great group," Railoa said. "We got a bunch of vets, a bunch of young guys.

Among that group are a pair of newcomers in Rocco Spindler and Elijah Pritchett. Raiola is happy with how those two arrived in Lincoln ready to work.

"We got two guys that came in and took to the standard," Raiola said.

The appearances from Thomas and Raiola, as well as those from the players, are posted below. Keep scrolling for more coverage from Tuesday's media availability.

