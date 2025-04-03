Is There Too Much Husker Football Content?
Is there too much Husker football coverage? That and more became the center of a debate between two media members on Monday morning and Husker fans all over answered how they felt. Some said, "yes, there is too much on Husker football." Others only want football discussion.
On Wednesday night's I-80 LIVE, Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell picked up the pieces from the debates and tried to answer the question the best they could.
Below is a lightly edited transcript of their conversation on the podcast.
Josh: Is that something that you have been thinking about in the wake of [Mike’l Severe and Jacob Bigelow’s] back and forth? Because I will say this, beyond the just initial reaction, it seems like a discussion the fanbase has had throughout much of this week is “I'm actually on Mike’l’s side” or “I'm actually on Bigelow's side.” Where did you come out in the oh “that's an interesting topic to maybe think about” discussion?
Jack: I don't think it's very interesting. People in media are going to write [and] talk about what there's a demand for, right? And there's a demand. There's a demand for football. In our case, we talk about basketball because it's happening immediately but we've learned there isn't a demand for it. So, we've moved on for the most part from it. We could be giving a preview of this game, we’re obviously not. We're just screwing around which there's more demand for than there is for a preview of this game. I don't know.
It’s really hard for me to get wrapped up in in that whole thing. [Mike] Schaefer had a good discussion on the Discord, right? About some things that were written and whether or not he was like, “but look, we gotta write stuff. There's a market for it.” There's a job to do in this thing and that's to get people to read stuff. To make money on it. I'm not trying to just be a jerk, but I didn't really find it all that I am very not passionate about anyone's point on that.
Josh: Really? That surprises me because you’re always passionate about everything!
Jack: What did you think?
Josh: There are some people in the in this market who are like, “the only reason we talk about football right now; The only reason I talk about football right now is because I know that I have to” and they are resigned to it and they're frustrated by it. And there are others and I'd say I'm in this camp. I am the person that [says], “hey, you want more football talk?” Great.
I'm a tremendous conduit for that for you because that's what I want to do. I'm the person who, when I was a listener of the radio shows back when I was in high school and college, I would scroll through the podcasts looking for the football segments and download those. And if I saw baseball or basketball, I'd be like, “well, all right, that's not for me today.” I am that person. I was that person!
Jack: I mean, this time of year, I don't really want to talk football, but I do. I want to talk about about what I'm thinking about, and I'm not really thinking about football for the most part right now.
Josh: Interesting.
Jack: At least as it stands right now. Now, it won't be long, Josh, and I will; I will be very soon, like very soon within weeks, but I'm just not right now. It's still sort of basketball. I'm sort of in a sports break right now but we have the Crown and that's taking it over. But, I can tell when we do shows, people want people want football. People want football. Even if it's not about this season and it's about football generally, right? Or rankings or lists or remembering nostalgia whatever. People 100% want it.
Josh: Dave Feit says, “I can see both sides of the argument. Severe didn't need to be condescending. Bigelow didn't need to go scorched earth and claim it was a bit.” And you mentioned Schaefer a couple moments ago; I would almost say subscribe and just go check out what Schaefer said in the Discord because the discussion that was good. Dilo says Schaefer's insight was great. Brendan added, “Schaefer super transparent and measured about it. Found it insightful.”
And that's kind of why I find this discussion interesting. It's not so much, “do you wish you did more? Do you wish you did less football?” But more, how I think about the job, how he thinks about the job. Cause I think Schaef is obviously really good. I think you agree with me that Schaefer is very good at being able to do a variety of different things at a very high level. And turning random spring press conferences into discussions this time of year. How do you do that? I'm happy that I don't have to do the written stuff like he does. The people who have to go in the weeds on the writing every day? Dude, that seems way harder than the stuff that we get to do.
What do think about this? Dilo says, “We as a consumer need to demand better content. We are the problem.” Are the fans not demanding better stuff? And if so, what would that even look like?
Jack: I agree with it. Again, the market is driven by what people are reading. You can be mad that people don't do what you want them to do, but, as people who are in the market, Josh, our entire business is going to what people want to hear and is going to keep them listening. Or subscribing or for clicking or whatever, right? The only way you change where people go is if there's a critical mass of consumers who go in a different direction. He's exactly right. If you want to critique where they're going, that's capitalism, man! It's capitalism.
Josh: Don't hate the player, hate the game?
Jack: Yeah, pretty much. That’s what I would say about it.
Josh: Some comments coming in. Corny, who lives down in Georgia, says, “It's like the Masters here. People just want to talk about it for the whole week. Every place has things you have to talk about. Also, no market talks about this College World Series at all besides small team specific media.” Yeah, that's one of the things even though we have the College World Series. What do I want to spend most of that week doing Jack? I want to talk football, you know, the entire time.
Feit writes, “market is not one thing. Some want 100% sunshine and rainbows, some want analysis, fewer want honest criticism.” Yeah, I will say you and I and what we do different stuff than like Damon [Benning] is going to do or even Mike’l is going to do, and it's different than what John [Bishop] and I do and what Schaefer does and what Brian Christopherson does and what Sam McKewon does.
And so, whenever that criticism of, “there's too much media” comes in, I am always like, “okay, well, these are jobs, most of them are paying, you know, survivable money. What else are we supposed to do at this time of year?” We’re feeding the beast, I guess.
Jack: Frankly, I think the same thing's happening in the SEC when Alabama and Auburn and Florida and all those places. They were in the NCAA tournament. And I'm gonna guess football is still king down there in terms of content.
Josh: Well, I remember hearing a story about like Cleveland sports talk radio and like the Cavaliers won the NBA Finals and the audience was still hoping for Browns talk like the next day. They just won the NBA Finals and people are like, “yeah, but what's going on with that quarterback position? Are we gonna be okay this year? You think we're gonna win eight games?”
Jack: I'll give you a great example. I'm a Royals fan, but I'm not necessarily a Chiefs fan and last year when the Royals were in the playoffs, I would sometimes listen to Kansas City radio just to listen to the coverage of the playoff. They do an opening segment and it was on the Royals with a playoff game that night or whatever and I'm like, “alright, here we go. I need more of this!” And then the next three segments are on the Chiefs, right? I'm like, “come on, man. It's the playoffs!” But it's the same exact thing, right? They're gonna do the Chiefs.
Josh: Yeah, there was a comment [that said], “you know in Dallas, they're talking about the Cowboys all the time.” The Rangers are a couple years removed from the World Series the Stars are playing really good [hockey]. The Mavericks are a tire fire right now, but they still want to talk about the Cowboys. Sometimes I think like this place is pretty unique. We live in a unique market and then other times I think no, we're a football market like the other football markets and that's what we're gonna do. Just like down in Dallas, they're gonna talk about the Cowboys. Just like in Philadelphia, they don't wanna talk about the Sixers. They wanna talk about the Eagles still. You know, it's like that in Cleveland. They're gonna talk about the Browns. That's what it's like.
Jack: The one commonality among the biggest bulk, the critical mass of the fans is football, right? If you were like, “what do really wanna talk about in sports right now?” Mine would be about who Nebraska basketball is gonna get in the transfer portal. That's just me personally. I know I can't do a show on that, right? But I'd like to do an entire show on Nebraska basketball, right at this moment. But again, you've gotta find where the critical mass. There are very few people who are like, “I'm a basketball fan, but I'm not a football fan,” right? For Nebraska, or I am this, but I'm not this in the type of audience that we're all catering to because football is always there for all of them.
Josh: I like this [comment] from Dave. He says “the biggest loss with no spring game is speculation instead of analysis.” Yeah, it is going to be interesting. Even as the spring game has lost a lot of its luster over the last few years, what not having a spring game is going to mean for the summer, you know, doldrums, if you will.
But I wanted to run this by you, Jacob [Bigelow] is in his mid-20s. So, to kind of call back in a way to how we started the pod, if you look at his time on this earth, Nebraska has never won a conference championship. They have barely played for any. His teenage years and beyond, they have been bad, not even like the Bo era, but they've been actual bad. Do you think that that plays a part in maybe someone of his ilk saying, “why do you put so much time and effort into this? Because it's not what it what it once was.”
Jack: Yeah, I do. Because when we talk football about half of it, Josh, is about what's currently going on. And about half of it is about some kind of bigger picture topic about the history. The biggest rivals or individual games or worst losses; That's all in the whole football stratosphere that we talk about, right? Some things that are evergreen and some things that are timely to the moment. It's about half and half, right? And so those evergreen things become less interesting the less time you've been following it, to be honest. And so you've got you've got a whole bunch less of that, I would think too.
