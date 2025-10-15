A Young Husker Roster is Learning How to Win
In 2024, Nebraska was led by the true freshman sensation Dylan Raiola. While Matt Rhule added some experienced pass catchers to support his young star, Raiola quickly developed a connection with fellow freshman Jacory Barney Jr. This resulted in an offense that was effective but prone to the common mistakes of a young team.
Luckily, the Huskers had a veteran defense capable of stopping the run and making heroic goal-line stands. However, a lot changed during the offseason. Many defenders graduated or transferred out. Nebraska again added a veteran wide receiver but also depended on younger players. The result? A team that is one of the youngest on both sides of the ball in 2025.
For this exercise, I assigned a numeric value from 1 to 4 based on the player’s class (freshman = 1, senior = 4). On offense, I measure production through touches (passes, catches, carries), while on defense, I use stops (tackles, interceptions, fumble recoveries). Although not a perfect measure, I believe this provides a good approximation of the age of production across college football.
The Huskers finished as the youngest offense in college football in 2024, which wasn't unexpected. Both their leading passer and receiver were freshmen, while their top two rushers are sophomores. With Raiola, Barney, and Emmett Johnson all gaining a year of experience, Nebraska drops from the top spot. Nevertheless, Nebraska remains one of the youngest on offense, ranking 19th in age at that side of the ball. The offense still has plenty of room to develop as young playmakers like Isaiah Mozee and Cortez Mills take on bigger roles.
The defense in 2025 tells a different story. Last season, they ranked 83rd for the youngest average age of a team. Currently, they are the 7th youngest defense in the country with a grade of 2.6. While seniors Javin Wright and DeShon Singleton are the top tacklers, younger players Vincent Shavers, Rex Guthrie, and Donovan Jones are all among the top six in tackles. The Huskers’ success despite their youth is a positive sign not only for the rest of 2025 but also for the 2026 season.
The Huskers’ last opponent, Maryland, is the youngest-rated team on both sides of the ball. It was clear after watching them play Nebraska that Maryland is a talented team that lacks discipline. Malik Washington missed a wide-open player on the Terps’ final drive that would’ve likely put them back in the lead. Instead, the Nebraska pass rush forced an intentional grounding penalty that helped seal the game. Like the Cincinnati game, this victory will look better for the Huskers as the season progresses.
A 5-1 start looks promising for these young Huskers. They’ve made many mistakes this season, which led to big plays against Michigan and Maryland. These young players have learned to forget their mistakes quickly. This team has shown a lot in the first half of the season and still has plenty more to show.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.