Carriker Chronicles: 6 Wins for Husker Football? A Tourney Victory for Nebrasketball?

Adam Carriker reacts to Vegas putting Matt Rhule and Nebraska’s win total at 5.5 games. Also, some very interesting reports are surfacing from Nebraska’s spring football practices. Why is six wins on the table in Year 4?Plus, Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska basketball are a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, set to face the Sun Belt champion Troy Trojans. Will the Huskers win?



Hit the play button for that and more in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. For a synopsis, scroll down.

Synopsis

In this episode of Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker digs into two big topics for Husker fans: Nebraska football’s projected win total for 2026 and Nebraska men’s basketball heading into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed.

Adam starts with football and the expectations surrounding Matt Rhule as he enters Year 4 in Lincoln. Las Vegas has Nebraska’s projected win total set at 5½ for the 2026 season. Adam talks through why that number isn’t exactly shocking — but also why it might feel a little low for fans hoping the program is ready to take a real step forward.

Looking ahead at the schedule, Adam says the Huskers probably need to start at least 4-1 to set themselves up for a six-win season or better. There are some manageable games early, but there’s also a big early road test against Michigan State that could tell us a lot about this team. If Nebraska handles that stretch the right way, momentum could start to build. If not, things could get tricky pretty quickly.

He also points out the midseason bye week as a potential turning point — a chance for the staff to regroup, make adjustments and get players healthy. If Nebraska can navigate the first half of the schedule, Adam says it’s not hard to picture the Huskers sitting around 5–3 heading into the final stretch.

From there, a lot could come down to a few key late-season games, including the rivalry matchup with Iowa. Adam’s early read? Nebraska landing somewhere around six wins — enough to clear the Vegas line, but still leaving plenty of room for fans to want more progress.

Sam Hoiberg drives to the hoop against Illinois during the teams' December meeting in Champaign. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Adam then shifts to basketball, where Fred Hoiberg’s team heads into the NCAA Tournament with a No. 4 seed. The Huskers will face Sun Belt champion Troy in the first round as a No. 13 seed. Nebraska averaged around 77 points per game during the regular season, showing a pretty balanced offensive attack throughout the year.

Still, Adam says there’s an obvious storyline hanging over the program: Nebraska is still chasing its first NCAA Tournament win. The Huskers are favored by roughly 13.5 points, but Troy could present some problems. The Trojans play fast, have solid guard play, and could make things uncomfortable if Nebraska doesn’t stay disciplined defensively.

Adam also takes a moment to highlight some of the success across Nebraska athletics right now. The women’s basketball team is also headed to the NCAA Tournament, and the baseball and softball teams have been rolling as well, combining for a 19-game winning streak.

He wraps up the show by throwing it to Husker fans: Will Nebraska football beat expectations in 2026? And can Nebraska basketball finally break through and get that long-awaited first NCAA Tournament win?

Program order

00:00 Intro

Intro 01:07 Nebraska Men’s Basketball & the NCAA Tournament

Nebraska Men’s Basketball & the NCAA Tournament 01:43 Nebraska Football: Year 4 Under Matt Rhule | 5.5 Win Total for 2026

Nebraska Football: Year 4 Under Matt Rhule | 5.5 Win Total for 2026 02:43 Quick Look at the Nebraska Football 2026 Schedule

Quick Look at the Nebraska Football 2026 Schedule 05:47 Launching the Red Kool-Aid | First Road Game at Michigan State

Launching the Red Kool-Aid | First Road Game at Michigan State 07:07 Nebraska Needs to Start at Least 4–1

Nebraska Needs to Start at Least 4–1 09:00 Perfectly Placed Bye Week

Perfectly Placed Bye Week 13:00 Most Important Game & Potential Turning Point | Sitting at 5–3

Most Important Game & Potential Turning Point | Sitting at 5–3 17:18 Iowa Game & Final In-Season Record Prediction

Iowa Game & Final In-Season Record Prediction 18:29 Nebraska Men’s Basketball Averaged 77 PPG in the Regular Season

Nebraska Men’s Basketball Averaged 77 PPG in the Regular Season 21:14 Nebraska vs Troy (-13.5) | The Elephant in the Room

Nebraska vs Troy (-13.5) | The Elephant in the Room 22:00 Breaking Down the Troy Basketball Team

Breaking Down the Troy Basketball Team 24:30 Nebraska Women’s Basketball Making the NCAA Tournament

Nebraska Women’s Basketball Making the NCAA Tournament 26:00 Nebraska Softball & Baseball Win 19 Straight Combined

Nebraska Softball & Baseball Win 19 Straight Combined 27:51 Final Thoughts on Nebraska Football

Final Thoughts on Nebraska Football 29:06 Adam’s Question for Fans

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