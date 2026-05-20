Carriker Chronicles: Terrell Farley on Matt Rhule's Year 4 Urgency at Nebraska
In this story:
Two Nebraska Football Hall of Famers, Terrell Farley & Adam Carriker, openly discuss Matt Rhule and Nebraska football's urgency this year on the Carriker Chronicles. Pundits across the country have said, "It's time" and "No excuses." Terrell Farley gives unique insight on the Huskers' new defense, Dana Holgorsen's offense, and what Farley feels the most confident and least confident in about Nebraska this year.
Hit the play button to watch.
Program order
- 00:00: Welcome & Intro
- 01:07: Terrell Farley Joins the Show
- 01:27: Terrell’s 1995 Season Started Without a Starting Role
- 02:30: Fiesta Bowl vs. Florida & Media Doubts About Nebraska
- 04:08: How Nebraska Dominated Florida | Preparation & Why Kansas Was Tougher
- 05:30: Advice for Athletes Dealing with Off-Field Issues
- 06:46: Terrell on 11 Years of Sobriety & His Journey
- 08:07: Matt Rhule’s First 3 Years at Nebraska | Ups & Downs
- 09:07: What Makes Year 4 a Success?
- 11:28: Anthony Colandrea as Nebraska’s QB | Early Thoughts
- 12:56: What Will Dana Holgorsen’s Offense Look Like?
- 14:48: Geep Wade & the Offensive Line Improvement (Anthony Colandrea)
- 16:19: Thoughts on Nebraska’s 4-2-5 Defense
- 17:58: Biggest Question Marks & Strongest Position Groups
- 20:03: What Success Looks Like for the Linebackers
- 21:30: Special Teams Concerns?
- 24:10: Bock & The Blackshirt on 93.7 The Ticket
- 26:00: Carriker Chronicles Youth Football Camp
- 27:17: Fan Q&A
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94