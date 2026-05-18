Three Games That Will Define the Season for Nebraska Football in 2026

This week, the Common Fans tackle one of their favorite offseason traditions: discussing and debating the three games that will define Nebraska football’s 2026 season. Not necessarily the biggest games. Not necessarily the toughest games. But the games that will ultimately shape how we feel about Matt Rhule and the direction of the program.

A Sneaky Big One in East Lansing

The guys start with Nebraska’s first road trip of the season: at Michigan State.

It’s early. It’s the first game of conference play. It’s a road environment against a respected new coach in Pat Fitzgerald. And maybe most importantly—it’s the kind of game Nebraska simply cannot afford to lose if this season is going to feel different.

Any conversation about the Huskers exceeding expectations–much less making a bowl game–has to involve winning this game. A win will likely have a “taking care of business” feel for the fan base, and may not move the needle much. But a loss will feel like an ominous sign for the rest of the season.

The Playoff Teams

The Big Red plays three teams that have made the College Football Playoff the last two seasons: 2024 national champion Ohio State, Oregon, and defending national champion Indiana. Can the Huskers get a win against any one of these teams?

Nebraska has the potential to be 4–1 or 5–0 heading into the Indiana game. If that’s the case, Memorial Stadium will be electric. The Huskers could be ranked and there will be national attention on the game.

The boys in red follow that up with a trip to Eugene the very next week.

The guys talk through the need for, at the very least, a competitive performance against a top-tier program. But a win against one of these top conference foes would be a game changing turning point for Matt Rhule and his program.

About November

Every conversation eventually leads to November. Nebraska football has not been good in November for years, and that includes the Rhule era. The guys zero in on games like at Illinois and home against Washington (which is actually on October 31, but we lump it in with the other November games) as pivotal “prove-it” opportunities for a program trying to shake the reputation that it fades late in the year.

If Nebraska wants to take the next step as a program, it can’t just beat the teams it’s supposed to beat in September. It has to start showing up in November.

And Then There’s Iowa

Perhaps unsurprisingly, all three Common Fans have Iowa on their list of games that will define the season. The frustration pours out in this segment—not because Iowa is some unbeatable monster, but because Nebraska has repeatedly found ways to lose games it probably should have won.

The boys dive into why Iowa has become Nebraska’s rival in the Big Ten era, how Husker fans are exhausted watching Iowa play “clean football” while Nebraska implodes, and why the Big Red needs to run off their own win streak against the Hawkeyes.

At some point, Nebraska has to start winning this series consistently again.

Is That Optimism Starting to Creep Back In?

Summertime’s close, which means fall camp is right around the corner. Anthony Colandrea is preaching confidence. And the boys are starting to get excited for Nebraska football again.

Not blindly optimistic. But hopeful. And ready for football.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

As always, GBR for LIFE!

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