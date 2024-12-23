Carriker Chronicles: Boston College vs. Nebraska Bowl Game Prediction & More
Adam sees this as a prove-it game for new Husker defensive coordinator John Butler. Also, potential impact players from the portal, and SEC bias is real!
In this story:
Adam explains why this bowl game is very important, then gives his preview and prediction for Nebraska's first-ever game against Boston College. This a big prove-it game for defensive coordinator John Butler. Also, the Huskers got commitments from talented and potential impact players from the transfer portal Finally, the SEC wants more teams in the playoff! Adam disagrees, and is there a potential scandal brewing at North Carolina?
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
