All Huskers

Carriker Chronicles: Boston College vs. Nebraska Bowl Game Prediction & More

Adam sees this as a prove-it game for new Husker defensive coordinator John Butler. Also, potential impact players from the portal, and SEC bias is real!

Adam Carriker

Huskers Bowl Game PREDICTION, John Butler's PROVE IT Game, Portal IMPACT PLAYERS & SEC BIAS Is Real!
Huskers Bowl Game PREDICTION, John Butler's PROVE IT Game, Portal IMPACT PLAYERS & SEC BIAS Is Real! / Carriker Chronicles
In this story:

Adam explains why this bowl game is very important, then gives his preview and prediction for Nebraska's first-ever game against Boston College. This a big prove-it game for defensive coordinator John Butler. Also, the Huskers got commitments from talented and potential impact players from the transfer portal Finally, the SEC wants more teams in the playoff! Adam disagrees, and is there a potential scandal brewing at North Carolina?

Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.

MORE: Christmas Wish List for Nebraska Football in 2025

MORE: Nebrasketball Runs Over Murray State in Hawai'i

MORE: Nebraska, Matt Rhule and the New World of College Football Roster Management

MORE: Husker Doc Talk: Pinstripe Bowl Preview and First Round of College Football Playoff

MORE: Oklahoma Transfer Linebacker Dasan McCullough Commits to Nebraska

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Adam Carriker
ADAM CARRIKER

Home/Football