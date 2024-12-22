Oklahoma Transfer Linebacker Dasan McCullough Commits to Nebraska
Another defensive addition for Nebraska football out of the transfer portal from the SEC.
Former Oklahoma linebacker Dasan McCullough has committed to the Huskers. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
McCullough began his career at Indiana, playing in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2022 and earning All-America honors from multiple publications. After transferring to Oklahoma, he played in 17 games over the past two seasons in Norman. For the Sooners, he played the "cheetah" position, which is a hybrid linebacker-defensive back.
In high school, McCullough finished at Bloomington South High School after three years are Blue Valley North in Kansas. He was a consensus four-star prospect.
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball in the Diamond Head Classic: Preview, Team Breakdowns, TV Channels
MORE: Lexi Rodriguez Expresses Gratitude as She Says Goodbye to Nebraska Volleyball
MORE: Georgia Transfer Defensive Back Justyn Rhett Commits to Nebraska
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Falls at No. 17 Georgia Tech
MORE: Dave Feit’s Historical College Football Playoffs: The Post-Osborne Nebraska Teams
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.