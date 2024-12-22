All Huskers

Oklahoma Transfer Linebacker Dasan McCullough Commits to Nebraska

The Huskers pick up a defender out of the portal from an old rival.

Kaleb Henry

Oct 21, 2023; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Dasan McCullough (1) reacts during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Oct 21, 2023; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Dasan McCullough (1) reacts during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Another defensive addition for Nebraska football out of the transfer portal from the SEC.

Former Oklahoma linebacker Dasan McCullough has committed to the Huskers. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

McCullough began his career at Indiana, playing in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2022 and earning All-America honors from multiple publications. After transferring to Oklahoma, he played in 17 games over the past two seasons in Norman. For the Sooners, he played the "cheetah" position, which is a hybrid linebacker-defensive back.

In high school, McCullough finished at Bloomington South High School after three years are Blue Valley North in Kansas. He was a consensus four-star prospect.

