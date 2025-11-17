Grant Wistrom on the Nebraska Defense's Scheme, Tackling, Coordinator and More
This is Adam Carriker’s one-on-one interview with Nebraska football legend Grant Wistrom. Wistrom opens up honestly on the Huskers' run defense, tackling, the 3-3-5 scheme and defensive coordinator John Butler. The Huskers' best days may be in front of them, and that should excite Nebraska football fans. The Big Ten and college football landscape is constantly changing. Hit the play button to catch this can't-miss episode of the Carriker Chronicles, and scroll down for Adam's synopsis.
For those who may not know, Grant Wistrom is a three-time national champion, two-time consensus All-American, two-time Big 12 defensive player of the year, three-time All-Big 12 performer, a nine-year NFL vet, Super Bowl champion, first-round draft pick, and he had his Nebraska Cornhuskers jersey retired. A lot I know! That makes this one-on-one interview between two Blackshirt legends and Nebraska football Hall of Famers even more must see!
Wistrom gives examples of how Nebraska can improve in its run defense, especially on the defensive line. He also talks about how defensive coordinator Charlie McBride and the Huskers used to do their tackling drills, which helped them be one of the best tackling teams in the entire country for decades. Grant explains how much he loved playing for Nebraska, Charlie McBride and the brothers around him, including guys like Jason Peter.
Obviously, college football is evolving and changing, but Grant still believes you can build a team using two- and three-star guys who really really really want to be a Cornhusker! Then you can add in some playmakers here and there in key areas and key positions that can help make Nebraska’s defense go to the next level, as well as the team is a whole eventually becoming a college football playoff contender year after year, more often than not.
Wistrom explains what his favorite defensive scheme is; it starts with a four-man line, and he explains why he prefers that. He readily acknowledges that other defensive schemes have been successful as well. Grant talks about his encounters with Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler, and also Nebraska defensive line coach Terry Bradden. These encounters haven’t been in depth, but he does chat about them with Adam.
Grant Wistrom does see a potentially bright future for the Huskers under head coach Matt Rhule, and other than the Minnesota game this year, he believes Rhule’s year three is going all right. The biggest thing that needs to be shored up on the defensive side of the ball is the run defense. Adam and Grant explain why that might come with time.
Finally, Carriker and Wistrom debate what needs to happen and what they believe will happen in the last two games versus Penn State and Iowa. As it is with most of Adam Carriker’s unique interviews, you’ll love the thoughtful questions, unique insight, and banter between these two in this interview.
Go Big Red, and always remember … to Throw the Bones!
