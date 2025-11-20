Heinrich Haarberg Goes In Depth On His Nebraska Journey, Including Why He Stayed
“I’ve wanted to interview Heinrich Haarberg for a long time! He’s the modern day Brook Berringer & I ask him EVERYTHING you’d want to ask him. He explains why he didn’t TRANSFER, being Dylan Raiola’s backup, a Taysom Hill role & learning the Tight End position. Also, how ENORMOUS the PENN ST. game is & how BADLY he wants to BEAT IOWA. This is an interview Husker fans won’t soon forget.” —Adam Carriker
Adam Carriker had chatted with Heinrich Haarberg and Haarberg‘s father, Rod Haarberg, multiple times in the past. But admittedly, Carriker learned a whole lot of things today about Haarberg and the decisions that he’s made during his time here at Nebraska.
Adam was surprised by some of the things he heard as well. Let’s just say that Nebraska football fans will all enjoy listening to a fresh perspective like the one that Haarberg shares. Nebraska should be proud to have a player like Haarberg representing the state and the Nebraska football program. Heinrich Haarberg actually reminds Adam Carriker of Emmett Johnson in a way and also TJ Lateef to a degree.
Some things that were discussed in this exclusive, one-on-one interview are who Heinrich Haarberg‘s dream bowl opponent would be for the Cornhuskers to play this year. The team and the reason behind the team may surprise you; Adam also shares his two teams he wanted to play the most growing up and when he was wearing Nebraska’s uniform as well. Those teams will definitely surprise you.
Haarberg gives you a behind-the-scenes, inside look at things that happened during his career as well as things that affected his decision-making process. This is truly the look behind the helmet that most fans won’t otherwise get and is pretty rare, with a unique insight to and from a current Husker.
Haarberg elaborates on what it was truly like to lead Nebraska to five Big Ten victories and then become a backup quarterback the next year. What it was like to stand on the sidelines and watch Nebraska beat Colorado from the bench. Also, he talks about how he learned more about football during that 2024 season than he had ever before in his life and why that also humbled him and he feels it helped make him more of a man as well.
You’ll also find out who Heinrich Haarberg’s favorite football player was when he was a kid and how he influenced Haarberg’s decision-making process over the recent years as well. Haarberg describes the challenges of moving to tight end, what he caught onto quickly and what he struggled with the most. Also, what his biggest dreams are after he’s done playing for Nebraska.
Tune in and enjoy, Husker Nation, as we bring you another edition of the Carriker Chronicles! Go Big Red, and always remember to Throw the Bones!
