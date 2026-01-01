Adam Carriker Reacts to Nebraska's Brutal Loss to Utah

Adam Carriker gives his RAW Gut Reaction to Nebraska's bowl game vs the Utah Utes. People are FIRED UP. The Huskers needed to MAKE A STATEMENT in this identity game for Nebraska! Husker football's performance fans A LOT TO TALK ABOUT. Carriker has no shortage of responses to the Huskers' performance in this epic edition of the Carriker Chronicles!

Nebraska started this game strong scoring touchdowns on both of their first two drives and almost making it look easy. Running back Mekhi Nelson had almost 100 yards rushing on just seven touches in the first quarter of the game. The offense was completing a high percentage of their passes and the running game was definitely open against the Utah defense that was 112th in the country in stopping the run. Nebraska’s defense had a hard time containing Utah’s offense from the start of the game, and that lasted all four quarters as well.

As the game went along Utah made some defensive adjustments, including doing a lot more zone blitzes, which Nebraska had a hard time adjusting too. Then the Huskers offense really started to struggle and stall out. There was a point in the game when Nebraska’s offense ran nine plays for a total of 9 yards. There was another point in the game when Nebraska had five straight three and outs, and another point in the game, where Nebraska ran 12 plays for 10 total yards. During the second quarter alone, the Huskers rushed for a total of -2 yards, while Utah ran the ball for almost 100 yards in that same quarter.

Utah scored 37 unanswered points from the second quarter till about the last two minutes of the game, when Nebraska finally scored a late touchdown and converted a two point conversion to make the final score 44 to 22. Adam Carriker gives very open thoughts on why Nebraska started fast, why they struggled once Utah adjusted, why the Huskers offensive line started strong, but then got pushed around as the game went along. Nebraska’s defensive line struggled a fair amount, the entire 4 quarters.

Carriker also addresses why Nebraska’s football program isn’t where Matt Rhule wanted it to be going into year four and he also addresses what Rhule needs to start doing differently immediately if he wants things to change and go a different direction. Adam called this an identity game, it really wasn’t about the final score although you obviously want to win, it was about effort and physicality and doing it for four 4 quarters, unfortunately Nebraska did not do that today. Adam looks back at the season as a whole and gives some open honest thoughts there as well. Season grades for the offense, defense and special teams are also brought up as well as season grades for Nebraska’s football year as a whole.

Don’t miss this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. Go Big Red and always remember to Throw The Bones!

