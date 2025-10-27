Adam Carriker's Honest Analysis of Nebraska After 8 Games, and College Football Refs
Adam gives an honest analysis of Nebraska football, why Matt Rhule’s Big Ten Huskers remind him of an old-school Pac-10 team (it’s in large part due to Dylan Raiola and how the team is built). He says the Huskers should feed Emmett Johnson the football. Also, Nebraska could win/lose all their remaining games left. Then … College football REFFING is UNACCEPTABLE.
Adam Carriker explains why this Nebraska football team does not look how we thought it would look in year three under Matt Rhule. It actually looks the exact opposite of how Adam would have thought it would. Rhule likes to build teams that run the ball first, stop the run, are tough tacklers and physical blockers. That isn’t exactly how Adam would describe the Huskers right now. As a result, Carriker thinks that, surprisingly, Rhule's team currently reminds him of an old-school Pac 10 team. Adam explains why in depth in the show.
Adam also dives into the recruiting rankings analytics of the past three years for Nebraska, when it comes to high school recruiting rankings and transfer portal recruiting rankings, and then he combines them into a composite ranking over the past three years for the transfer portal and high school players that the Huskers have brought in. Then he compares those recruiting classes to Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana and Northwestern. Carriker said he did Indiana just for fun. He also compares them to the Huskers' next opponent, USC. You’ll have to watch the show to see everything, a lot of work in detail was done in this particular department because Adam Carriker is tired of hearing about how Nebraska isn’t that talented and other teams have more talent than them, when that just plain isn’t the fact!
Adam shows beyond the shadow of a doubt that Nebraska has the unequivocal talent advantage when it comes to every single one of these schools except for USC. In fact, Nebraska’s composite talent ranking is in the top 25 for the past three years and only Minnesota breaks the top 40 of any of the teams that Nebraska has played so far this year and even if you throw Indiana into this group. In fact, Northwestern’s talent composite ranking is 79th, Iowa's is 58th and Indiana's is only 42nd. Adam breaks down the year by year comparisons of the high school recruiting rankings and the transfer portal rankings and shows Nebraska has the advantage 87.5% of the time when it comes to the talent comparison of all the aforementioned teams.
Now, USC is a different animal; USC has out-recruited Nebraska for three years in a row in high school recruiting and transfer portal rankings as well. Adam discusses what that may or may not mean for the Huskers when they play the Trojans on Saturday.
Finally, Carriker addresses the abomination that is college football reffing is right now. You’ll have to watch the show because Adam absolutely goes off on the people in charge of college football. A brief preview would be where Adam talks about a $1 billion industry, run by millionaires who are making hundreds of millions of dollars, and what they give the fans and return is nickel-and-dime officiating. Adam firmly believes college football fans deserve a whole lot better! He dives into that in detail in the show as well.
