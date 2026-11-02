Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska Football Fans Deserve Better

Nebraska football fans deserve better, and Adam Carriker has plenty to say about it! Following another heartbreaking loss to the Washington Huskies, Adam isn't holding back when it comes to Matt Rhule, Dana Holgorsen, Anthony Colandrea, and the direction of Nebraska Ffootball. The Huskers had another opportunity to win a big game, but once again, they couldn't finish. How many times are Nebraska fans supposed to watch the same thing happen?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have now lost three straight games despite having leads heading into the fourth quarter. Carriker breaks down what went wrong against Washington and takes a closer look at the offense throughout the game. While Rob Aurich's Blackshirt defense played well during Nebraska's Blackout game, the offense couldn't do enough to get the job done. Carriker questions the decisions made throughout the game and why Nebraska continues to struggle when it matters most.

Where does Nebraska stand in the Big Ten Football race? Carriker looks at the current Big Ten standings, Nebraska's schedule, and the games the Huskers have let slip away. With opportunities to build a better record, Nebraska has instead put itself in a frustrating position. It's not just about losing football games. It's about how Nebraska is losing them.

Carriker also addresses the growing frustration surrounding Matt Rhule and his coaching staff. Should Nebraska consider making changes? What about Rhule's recent contract extension and the financial consequences of moving on from a head coach? Adam discusses the reality of the situation while explaining why he doesn't believe firing coaches every time something goes wrong is necessarily the answer. At some point, though, the people in charge have to figure out how to fix these problems.

Another major topic is Anthony Colandrea and his decision not to speak with the media following the Washington loss. Carriker has strong feelings about leadership, accountability, and what it means to be Nebraska's starting quarterback. He explains why showing up after a difficult loss matters, especially when you're one of the leaders of the team. Carriker also discusses Matt Rhule taking responsibility for coaching decisions and how college football continues to change with NIL, player contracts, and the transfer portal.

Throughout the show, Carriker reads reactions from Nebraska fans who are tired of watching the Huskers come up short. Some question the coaching, others question the players, and many simply want to know what it's going to take for Nebraska to start winning these close games. Carriker also shares his thoughts on Kirby Smart's comments about how college football has become more like the NFL than ever before.

Carriker has poured his blood, sweat, and tears into this program, and he understands what Nebraska Football means to the people who support it. He isn't calling for people to lose their jobs just because he's frustrated. He wants Nebraska to perform, compete, and win. Do better.

The expectations at Nebraska shouldn't disappear just because the program has struggled. Husker fans continue to show up, fill Memorial Stadium, and support this team through the good and bad.

Nebraska fans have remained loyal to this program. Now it's time for the program to give them something better in return!

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