Nebraska's Nyziah Hunter on the USC Trojans, Matt Rhule, Alternate Uniforms and More
Nebraska’s leading wide receiver, Nyziah Hunter, joins Adam Carriker to discuss the upcoming Nebraska-USC matchup, Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Mike Ekeler, Emmett Johnson, the blackout and alternate uniforms. A quick, yet absolutely loaded interview! Nebraska football has a huge chance to make a statement Saturday night in Lincoln. Will the Huskers win? Nyziah has a very strong prediction. He’s hilarious and has a message from everyone at Husker football to all the fans out there who represent Husker Nation.
Nyziah is very honest, easy to listen to and has a good sense of humor as well. The debate about candy corn, and Halloween costumes also comes up throughout this interview as well. If you want an inside look at how Nebraska is preparing for Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans, this interview will definitely give you that. If you want a behind-the-scenes feel for what these players are like, especially as they’re getting ready for a prime-time matchup on national television, this interview will give you that. If you want to see how a current Husker and a former Husker interact, this interview will also give you that.
Nyziah talks about head coach Matt Rhule‘s message to the team this week and if it’s different from or the same as normal. Hunter describes what it’s like to have Dylan Raiola as a teammate and discusses in detail what makes Dylan different in the fourth quarter of Nebraska’s football games. The Huskers have had three fourth-quarter comeback victories in the month of October and two game-winning touchdown drives in which Raiola threw the deciding touchdown pass as well.
If you didn’t know, Nyziah Hunter leads the Nebraska football team and three receiving categories: receptions, yards and touchdown catches. He’s one of the fastest players in America, and there’s a bit of a debate that he and Adam have as to whether Isaiah is the fastest player on the Nebraska team or if it’s Jacory Barney, who won the fastest-man race at the Husker Game last spring. When asked about what he sees from USC‘s defense, Nyziah has respect for them, but he flat out states that there’s an expectation they have to dominate them.
