Carriker Chronicles: We Need to Have a Conversation About Dylan Raiola
In this story:
Adam Carriker hasn't said much about Dylan Raiola, but now he's revealing his raw and honest take. Matt Rhule and Nebraska football need to make some changes again! Husker football also had some eyebrow-raising things said recently that Carriker addresses.
Also, Nebraska volleyball got upset and Husker basketball (men's and women's) is dominating. Hit the play button to watch and listen, and scroll down for a synopsis.
A lot of people have talked about Dylan Raiola, his future, and frankly, whether or not they’re just sick and tired of hearing about Dylan Raiola. Adam Carriker has not said a whole lot. He talks about the number of messages and texts that he is sent almost daily with updates regarding Raiola, his future, and what’s really going on behind the scenes at the University of Nebraska football program.
Carriker was not anxious to do a video like this because the news is constantly changing and a lot of this is conjecture and projection. That being said, Adam was 1000% on board with doing this particular episode because there now are two things he wants to talk about when it comes to Dylan Raiola. One of those things Adam believes to be true, and the other thing Adam absolutely knows to be true! He talks about those things for the first time ever in this edition of the Carriker Chronicles.
Adam talks about what Dylan Raiola does well, what he does not do well, if he has met expectations so far in his career and why some fans are starting to see him as a game manager instead of someone who truly threatens a defense at times. There was a time last season when Adam was starting to see Raiola as potentially clutch; tune into this show to see what behind-the-scenes information Carriker shares and what he believes is the truth about Dylan Raiola now. Adam gives a brief update on Dayton Raiola and what’s going on with him in his college future too.
Lastly, Adam gives a bunch of updates on Nebraska volleyball being upset, and Nebraska basketball and wrestling as well. There is something that happens in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles that has never ever happened before as well. Tune in to find what that is and why it takes place.
Don’t miss this edition of the Carriker Chronicles. Go Big Red, and always remember to Throw the Bones!
