Nebraska Football Roster Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2027
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Year four of the Matt Rhule era resulted in a third straight bowl appearance and another seven wins, but opportunities were left on the table in the back half of the year.
With three games left in the campaign, Rhule moved on from offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. Glenn Thomas, the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator, took over the play-calling duties for the final three games. A new OC is likely to be coming in, along with other staff changes. Keep up with those updates with our Nebraska Football Coaching Staff Tracker.
Those changes, along with the annual potential to make more money, mean roster moves are likely to happen. Rhule and Co. have also been a major player in the transfer portal, putting together a solid class last cycle. Can they do it again and take the team beyond the plateau of the last three seasons?
The transfer portal runs Jan. 4–13. Follow along below for all of the 5-for-5, transfer portal exits, and additions for the 2027 campaign.
- The 2026 Season
- Latest Roster News
- 5-for-5 Decisions
- Outgoing Players
- Transfers In
- Returning Players
- 2027 Commits
The 2026 Season
Nebraska got off to exactly the start it wanted, winning the first five games of the season. The Huskers dominated non-conference opponents Ohio (49-21), Bowling Green (56-7), and North Dakota (34-7), before handling Big Ten foes Michigan State (31-13) and Maryland (48-23).
Then the degree of difficulty ramped up.
Nebraska dropped back-to-back heartbreakers to preseason top-10 opponents Indiana (20-17) and Oregon (17-14). A Halloween imlosion saw Washington leave Lincoln with a 17-10 victory, before the Big Red lost on a Friday night at Illinois, 24-13.
With Thomas calling the plays, Nebraska focused on the run game in wins over Rutgers (31-0) and No. 14 Ohio State (31-28). With a chance to knock their rival out of the College Football Playoff discussion, the Huskers laid an egg in Iowa City, falling 31-7 to No. 13 Iowa.
All that's left for the 2026 campaign is a bowl game in December.
Latest Roster News
Anthony Colandrea Re-Signs for 2027 - Oct. 30
The UNLV transfer re-signed in late October to return to Nebraska for another season. His dynamic play-making ability kept defenses on their toes, partcularly in the upset of Ohio State. His return gives incoming five-star quarter Trae Taylor some runway to learn the college game before likely taking over the position.
5-for-5 Decisions
Name
Position
Decision
Tree Babalade
OL
Nothing announced
Demitrius Bell
WR
Nothing announced
Brendan Black
OL
Nothing announced
Jacob Bower
LB
Nothing announced
Jacob Brandl
OL
Nothing announced
Owen Chambliss
LB
Nothing announced
Jeremiah Charles
DB
Nothing announced
Anthony Colandrea
QB
Returning to Nebraska
Jamir Conn
DB
Nothing announced
Conor Connealy
DL
Nothing announced
Kyle Cunanan
K
Nothing announced
Cayden Echternach
TE
Nothing announced
Victor Evans III
DB
Nothing announced
Mason Goldman
DL
Nothing announced
Gunnar Gottula
OL
Nothing announced
Blye Hill
DB
Nothing announced
John Hohl
K
Nothing announced
Nyziah Hunter
WR
Nothing announced
Kwinten Ives
RB
Nothing announced
Brock Knutson
OL
Nothing announced
Sua Lefotu
DL
Nothing announced
Cameron Lenhardt
DL
Nothing announced
Andrew Marshall
DB
Nothing announced
Gabe Moore
DL
Nothing announced
Paul Mubenga
OL
Nothing announced
Justyn Rhett
DB
Nothing announced
Dylan Rogers
LB
Nothing announced
Sam Sledge
OL
Nothing announced
Riley Van Poppel
OL
Nothing announced
Outgoing Players
Name
Position
Years Remaining
New School
Janiran Bonner
WR
0
Exhausted Eligibility
Justin Evans
OL
0
Exhausted Eligibility
Vincent Genatone
RB
0
Exhausted Eligibility
Anthony Jones Jr.
DL
0
Exhausted Eligibility
Tyler Knaak
OL
0
Exhausted Eligibility
Luke Lindenmeyer
TE
0
Exhausted Eligibility
Roman Mangini
WR
0
Exhausted Eligibility
Dwayne McDougle III
DB
0
Exhausted Eligibility
Dylan Parrott
DL
0
Exhausted Eligibility
Elijah Pritchett
OL
0
Exhausted Eligibility
Gage Stenger
LB
0
Exhausted Eligibility
Owen Stoudemire
DL
0
Exhausted Eligibility
Transfers In
Name
Position
Years Remaining
Previous School
Returning Players
Name
Position
Years Remaining
Hayden Ainsworth
OL
4
Tree Babalade
OL
1
Jacory Barney Jr.
WR
2
Rowdy Bauer
DB
2
Demitrius Bell
WR
1
Caleb Benning
DB
2
Dylan Berymon
DL
4
Brendan Black
OL
1
Conor Booth
RB
3
Jacob Bower
LB
1
Jacob Brandl
OL
1
Grant Brix
OL
2
Jamari Brown
WR
4
Mario Buford
DB
2
Jackson Carpenter
WR
3
Owen Chambliss
LB
1
Jeremiah Charles
DB
1
Quinn Clark
WR
2
Anthony Colandrea
QB
1
Jamir Conn
DB
1
Conor Connealy
DL
1
Kyle Cunanan
K
1
Thomas D'Onofrio
DB
2
Landen Davidson
DL
2
Ethan Duda
DL
2
Cayden Echternach
TE
1
Victor Evans III
DB
1
Nolan Fennessy
OL
2
Dexter Foster
LB
2
Kyson Gana
LS
4
Kwazi Gilmer
WR
2
Mason Goldman
DL
1
Gunnar Gottula
OL
1
Rex Guthrie
DB
2
Shawn Hammerbeck
TE
3
Will Hawthorne
LB
3
Blye Hill
DB
1
David Höffken
DL
2
John Hohl
K
1
Nyziah Hunter
WR
1
Eric Ingwerson
WR
2
Kwinten Ives
RB
1
Christian Jones
LB
3
Donovan Jones
DB
2
Daniel Kaelin
QB
2
Danny King
TE
2
Brock Knutson
OL
1
Kamdyn Koch
P
2
TJ Lateef
QB
3
Sua Lefotu
DL
1
Cameron Lenhardt
DL
1
Andrew Marshall
DB
1
Willis McGahee IV
DL
2
Dawson Merritt
LB
3
Larry Miles
WR
4
Hayes Miller
WR
2
Cortez Mills Jr.
WR
3
Pierce Mooberry
LB
3
Gabe Moore
DL
1
Isaiah Mozee
RB
3
Claude Mpouma
OL
4
Paul Mubenga
OL
1
Ashton Murphy
OL
2
Carter Nelson
TE
2
Mekhi Nelson
RB
2
Williams Nwaneri
DL
2
Jordan Ochoa
DL
2
Danny Odem III
DB
4
Jake Peters
OL
2
Kade Pietrzak
DL
3
Kahmir Prescott
DB
2
Braylen Prude
DB
2
Maurice Purify II
WR
4
Gibson Pyle
OL
2
Jase Reynolds
LB
4
Justyn Rhett
DB
1
Dylan Rogers
LB
1
Jamal Rule
RB
4
Amare Sanders
DB
2
Michael Sarikizis
K
4
Nalin Scott
WR
4
Vincent Shavers Jr.
LB
2
Jasin Shiggs
DB
2
Malcolm Simpson
DL
3
DJ Singleton
WR
2
Sam Sledge
OL
1
Keelan Smith
WR
2
Luke Sorensen
TE
4
Bode Soukup
QB
2
Larry Tarver Jr.
WR
2
Preston Taumua
OL
2
Tanner Terch
DB
3
Tyson Terry
DL
3
Trent Uhlir
LB
2
Riley Van Poppel
OL
1
Derek Wacker
LB
2
Rex Waterman
OL
4
Bryson Webber
DB
3
Jahsear Whittington
DL
2
Jack Wills
LS
3
Archie Wilson
P
3
All players are assumed to be returning until announced otherwise.
2027 Commits
Name
Position
Rivals
247Sports
High School (Hometown)
Trae Taylor
QB
★★★★★
★★★★★
Millard South (Omaha, NE)
Tory Pittman
S
★★★★
★★★★
Millard North (Omaha, NE)
Jordan Agbanoma
IOL
★★★★
★★★★
Grayson (Loganville, GA)
Khalil Taylor
WR
★★★★
★★★★
Pine-Richland (Pittsburgh, PA)
Corey Hadley
S
★★★★
★★★★
Sandy Creek (Tyrone, GA)
Timi Aliu
IOL
★★★★
★★★★
Locust Grove (Locust Grove, GA)
Bryce Williams
CB
★★★
★★★★
Western (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
Amir Brown
RB
★★★
★★★★
Rolesville (Raleigh, NC)
Nehemiah Ombati
DL
★★★
★★★
Shakopee (Shakopee, MN)
Barrett Kitrell
IOL
★★★
★★★
Ashland-Greenwood (Ashland, NE)
KD Jones
IOL
★★★
★★★
Grayson (Loganville, GA)
Matt Erickson
OT
★★★
★★★
Millard North (Omaha, NE)
Errol Demontagnac
DL
★★★
★★★
Armwood (Seffner, FL)
Caleb Green
LB
★★★
★★★
Lee's Summit North (Lee's Summit, MO)
Jailen Hill
CB
★★★
★★★
Miami Carol City (Bellflower, CA)
Jayden Travers
DL
★★★
★★★
St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)
Eli Harris
LB
★★★
★★★
Grayson (Loganville, GA)
Brennan Drummond
S
★★★
★★★
Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC)
Ma'atoe Moe
EDGE
★★★
★★★
Timpview (Provo, UT)
Joey Hunter
TE
★★★
★★★
Grayson (Loganville, GA)
Justyn Lindsay
WR
★★★
★★★
Blue Springs (Blue Springs, MO)
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Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry