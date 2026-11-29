Year four of the Matt Rhule era resulted in a third straight bowl appearance and another seven wins, but opportunities were left on the table in the back half of the year.

With three games left in the campaign, Rhule moved on from offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. Glenn Thomas, the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator, took over the play-calling duties for the final three games. A new OC is likely to be coming in, along with other staff changes. Keep up with those updates with our Nebraska Football Coaching Staff Tracker.

Those changes, along with the annual potential to make more money, mean roster moves are likely to happen. Rhule and Co. have also been a major player in the transfer portal, putting together a solid class last cycle. Can they do it again and take the team beyond the plateau of the last three seasons?

The transfer portal runs Jan. 4–13. Follow along below for all of the 5-for-5, transfer portal exits, and additions for the 2027 campaign.

The 2026 Season

Nebraska got off to exactly the start it wanted, winning the first five games of the season. The Huskers dominated non-conference opponents Ohio (49-21), Bowling Green (56-7), and North Dakota (34-7), before handling Big Ten foes Michigan State (31-13) and Maryland (48-23).

Then the degree of difficulty ramped up.

Nebraska dropped back-to-back heartbreakers to preseason top-10 opponents Indiana (20-17) and Oregon (17-14). A Halloween imlosion saw Washington leave Lincoln with a 17-10 victory, before the Big Red lost on a Friday night at Illinois, 24-13.

The Blackshirt defense did their part for almost all 60 minutes, but Washington prevailed 17-10. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

With Thomas calling the plays, Nebraska focused on the run game in wins over Rutgers (31-0) and No. 14 Ohio State (31-28). With a chance to knock their rival out of the College Football Playoff discussion, the Huskers laid an egg in Iowa City, falling 31-7 to No. 13 Iowa.

All that's left for the 2026 campaign is a bowl game in December.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The UNLV transfer re-signed in late October to return to Nebraska for another season. His dynamic play-making ability kept defenses on their toes, partcularly in the upset of Ohio State. His return gives incoming five-star quarter Trae Taylor some runway to learn the college game before likely taking over the position.

5-for-5 Decisions

Name Position Decision Tree Babalade OL Nothing announced Demitrius Bell WR Nothing announced Brendan Black OL Nothing announced Jacob Bower LB Nothing announced Jacob Brandl OL Nothing announced Owen Chambliss LB Nothing announced Jeremiah Charles DB Nothing announced Anthony Colandrea QB Returning to Nebraska Jamir Conn DB Nothing announced Conor Connealy DL Nothing announced Kyle Cunanan K Nothing announced Cayden Echternach TE Nothing announced Victor Evans III DB Nothing announced Mason Goldman DL Nothing announced Gunnar Gottula OL Nothing announced Blye Hill DB Nothing announced John Hohl K Nothing announced Nyziah Hunter WR Nothing announced Kwinten Ives RB Nothing announced Brock Knutson OL Nothing announced Sua Lefotu DL Nothing announced Cameron Lenhardt DL Nothing announced Andrew Marshall DB Nothing announced Gabe Moore DL Nothing announced Paul Mubenga OL Nothing announced Justyn Rhett DB Nothing announced Dylan Rogers LB Nothing announced Sam Sledge OL Nothing announced Riley Van Poppel OL Nothing announced

Outgoing Players

Name Position Years Remaining New School Janiran Bonner WR 0 Exhausted Eligibility Justin Evans OL 0 Exhausted Eligibility Vincent Genatone RB 0 Exhausted Eligibility Anthony Jones Jr. DL 0 Exhausted Eligibility Tyler Knaak OL 0 Exhausted Eligibility Luke Lindenmeyer TE 0 Exhausted Eligibility Roman Mangini WR 0 Exhausted Eligibility Dwayne McDougle III DB 0 Exhausted Eligibility Dylan Parrott DL 0 Exhausted Eligibility Elijah Pritchett OL 0 Exhausted Eligibility Gage Stenger LB 0 Exhausted Eligibility Owen Stoudemire DL 0 Exhausted Eligibility

Transfers In

Name Position Years Remaining Previous School

Returning Players

Name Position Years Remaining Hayden Ainsworth OL 4 Tree Babalade OL 1 Jacory Barney Jr. WR 2 Rowdy Bauer DB 2 Demitrius Bell WR 1 Caleb Benning DB 2 Dylan Berymon DL 4 Brendan Black OL 1 Conor Booth RB 3 Jacob Bower LB 1 Jacob Brandl OL 1 Grant Brix OL 2 Jamari Brown WR 4 Mario Buford DB 2 Jackson Carpenter WR 3 Owen Chambliss LB 1 Jeremiah Charles DB 1 Quinn Clark WR 2 Anthony Colandrea QB 1 Jamir Conn DB 1 Conor Connealy DL 1 Kyle Cunanan K 1 Thomas D'Onofrio DB 2 Landen Davidson DL 2 Ethan Duda DL 2 Cayden Echternach TE 1 Victor Evans III DB 1 Nolan Fennessy OL 2 Dexter Foster LB 2 Kyson Gana LS 4 Kwazi Gilmer WR 2 Mason Goldman DL 1 Gunnar Gottula OL 1 Rex Guthrie DB 2 Shawn Hammerbeck TE 3 Will Hawthorne LB 3 Blye Hill DB 1 David Höffken DL 2 John Hohl K 1 Nyziah Hunter WR 1 Eric Ingwerson WR 2 Kwinten Ives RB 1 Christian Jones LB 3 Donovan Jones DB 2 Daniel Kaelin QB 2 Danny King TE 2 Brock Knutson OL 1 Kamdyn Koch P 2 TJ Lateef QB 3 Sua Lefotu DL 1 Cameron Lenhardt DL 1 Andrew Marshall DB 1 Willis McGahee IV DL 2 Dawson Merritt LB 3 Larry Miles WR 4 Hayes Miller WR 2 Cortez Mills Jr. WR 3 Pierce Mooberry LB 3 Gabe Moore DL 1 Isaiah Mozee RB 3 Claude Mpouma OL 4 Paul Mubenga OL 1 Ashton Murphy OL 2 Carter Nelson TE 2 Mekhi Nelson RB 2 Williams Nwaneri DL 2 Jordan Ochoa DL 2 Danny Odem III DB 4 Jake Peters OL 2 Kade Pietrzak DL 3 Kahmir Prescott DB 2 Braylen Prude DB 2 Maurice Purify II WR 4 Gibson Pyle OL 2 Jase Reynolds LB 4 Justyn Rhett DB 1 Dylan Rogers LB 1 Jamal Rule RB 4 Amare Sanders DB 2 Michael Sarikizis K 4 Nalin Scott WR 4 Vincent Shavers Jr. LB 2 Jasin Shiggs DB 2 Malcolm Simpson DL 3 DJ Singleton WR 2 Sam Sledge OL 1 Keelan Smith WR 2 Luke Sorensen TE 4 Bode Soukup QB 2 Larry Tarver Jr. WR 2 Preston Taumua OL 2 Tanner Terch DB 3 Tyson Terry DL 3 Trent Uhlir LB 2 Riley Van Poppel OL 1 Derek Wacker LB 2 Rex Waterman OL 4 Bryson Webber DB 3 Jahsear Whittington DL 2 Jack Wills LS 3 Archie Wilson P 3

All players are assumed to be returning until announced otherwise.

2027 Commits

Name Position Rivals 247Sports High School (Hometown) Trae Taylor QB ★★★★★ ★★★★★ Millard South (Omaha, NE) Tory Pittman S ★★★★ ★★★★ Millard North (Omaha, NE) Jordan Agbanoma IOL ★★★★ ★★★★ Grayson (Loganville, GA) Khalil Taylor WR ★★★★ ★★★★ Pine-Richland (Pittsburgh, PA) Corey Hadley S ★★★★ ★★★★ Sandy Creek (Tyrone, GA) Timi Aliu IOL ★★★★ ★★★★ Locust Grove (Locust Grove, GA) Bryce Williams CB ★★★ ★★★★ Western (Fort Lauderdale, FL) Amir Brown RB ★★★ ★★★★ Rolesville (Raleigh, NC) Nehemiah Ombati DL ★★★ ★★★ Shakopee (Shakopee, MN) Barrett Kitrell IOL ★★★ ★★★ Ashland-Greenwood (Ashland, NE) KD Jones IOL ★★★ ★★★ Grayson (Loganville, GA) Matt Erickson OT ★★★ ★★★ Millard North (Omaha, NE) Errol Demontagnac DL ★★★ ★★★ Armwood (Seffner, FL) Caleb Green LB ★★★ ★★★ Lee's Summit North (Lee's Summit, MO)

Jailen Hill CB ★★★ ★★★ Miami Carol City (Bellflower, CA) Jayden Travers DL ★★★ ★★★ St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD) Eli Harris LB ★★★ ★★★ Grayson (Loganville, GA) Brennan Drummond S ★★★ ★★★ Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC) Ma'atoe Moe EDGE ★★★ ★★★ Timpview (Provo, UT) Joey Hunter TE ★★★ ★★★ Grayson (Loganville, GA) Justyn Lindsay WR ★★★ ★★★ Blue Springs (Blue Springs, MO)

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