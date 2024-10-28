Adam Carriker on Nebraska’s Play Calling and the Huskers’ Crucial November Stretch
Also, Adam weighs in on the sorry state of college football officiating
In this story:
Adam Carriker uses proof, facts and evidence to break down Marcus Satterfield's play calling as Nebraska's offensive coordinator. College football officiating has become inexcusably bad, which Nebraska fans have known for a while. Now, people across the country are taking notice as well! Lastly, the Huskers final four games are huge. Adam details what to expect and why they're so important, including how they affect the coaches, players and the program's future.
Hit the play button above to watch. Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Beats Doane in Exhibition, 89-52
MORE: Nebraska Opens as Touchdown Home Favorite Against UCLA
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Beats Grand Valley State in Exhibition, 73-53
MORE: Nebraska Football Fails to Receive Votes in Polls for First Time in 2024
MORE: Husker Doc Talk: Positives and Concerns After Nebraska’s Near-Upset of Ohio State
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified