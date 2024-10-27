All Huskers

Nebraska Football Fails to Receive Votes in Polls for First Time in 2024

For the first time in the 2024 season, Nebraska football has failed to garner a vote in the latest edition of the top 25 polls. The Huskers were featured as part of the polls every week - including the preseason - until Saturday's loss to Ohio State.

Austin Jacobsen

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a short pass against Ohio State Buckeyes during the third quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium on Oct 26, 2024, in Columbus.
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a short pass against Ohio State Buckeyes during the third quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium on Oct 26, 2024, in Columbus. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nebraska football is officially on the outside looking in for the first time this season.

The Huskers (5-3, 2-3 B1G) had received votes or had been a part of the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches top-25 polls all season until Sunday's release. Nebraska had garnered only a single vote in both polls prior to the 21-17 loss to No. 4 Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday.

The Big Red were rated No. 25 by the coaches prior to their meetup with Indiana on Oct. 19, and had continued to receive votes in the Associated Press poll after peaking at No. 22 prior to their week four loss to Illinois. Nebraska has failed to re-enter the polls following the overtime loss in Lincoln to open up conference play. Prior to the Indiana contest, the Huskers were consistently one of the top two teams on the outside of the rankings.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Ty Hamilton (58) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15)
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Ty Hamilton (58) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Ohio State won 21-17. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big Ten remains in the driver's seat in both polls, with No. 1 Oregon (8-0, 5-0 B1G) locked in to the top spot. Penn State (No. 3 Coaches, AP) and Ohio State (No. 4 Coaches, AP) kept their foothold inside the top five and did not move positions. Indiana (No. 13 Coaches, AP) remains just outside the top teams with an 8-0 overall record and 5-0 conference mark.

The Big Ten still features five total teams, as Illinois (6-2, 3-2 B1G) remained in the Top 25 at No. 24 in both polls despite a 38-9 loss to top-rated Oregon on Saturday. Michigan (5-3, 3-2) was the only conference program to garner an additional vote in the coaches poll.

The Southeastern Conference continues to dominate the top 25 rankings with eight teams featured, including three in the top ten. Georgia (No. 2 Coaches, AP), Texas (No. 6 Coaches, AP), and Tennessee (No. 7 Coaches, AP) are consensus top ten programs, while Texas A&M (No. 11 Coaches, No. 10 AP), Alabama (No. 14 Coaches, AP), LSU (No. 16 Coaches, AP), and Ole Miss (No. 18 Coaches, No. 19 AP) remain inside the top 20. Missouri (No. 24 Coaches, No. 25 AP) nearly fell out of the polls but remained in the rankings.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Noah Whittington
Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Noah Whittington as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nebraska has now played four ranked teams this season including Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, and Colorado. The Buffaloes entered the Associated Press top 25 at No. 23 this week while still receiving votes in the coaches poll. The Huskers do not have any ranked opponents still remaining on their schedule.

Nebraska's next opponent, UCLA, arrives to Lincoln on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff at Memorial Stadium.

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

