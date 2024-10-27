All Huskers

Nebraska Football Opens as Touchdown Home Favorite Against UCLA Bruins

Nebraska football is listed as a betting favorite for the first time in two weeks prior to their home matchup against UCLA. The Huskers had been underdogs in their prior two contests at Indiana and Ohio State.

Oct 26, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) celebrates an interception with defensive back Marques Buford Jr. (3) during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) celebrates an interception with defensive back Marques Buford Jr. (3) during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Nebraska football fans and sports bettors alike have more faith in Nebraska this week compared to their prior road tests.

The Huskers (5-3, 2-3 B1G) are once again favorites heading into their home matchup with UCLA on Saturday. Sportsbooks had originally set their early lines with Nebraska as a 9 1/2 point favorite, as the spread has now adjusted to the Huskers as a 7 1/2 point favorite. UCLA (2-5, 1-4 B1G) has struggled in this season, but are arriving to Lincoln off a bye and a 35-32 victory at Rutgers on Oct. 19.

Nebraska was listed as a three-touchdown underdog on Saturday at No. 4 Ohio State and easily upset the Buckeyes' cover in their 21-17 loss. It is the first time since Nebraska's last home contest against Rutgers that the Big Red are listed as Vegas favorites.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Shaquan Loyal (6) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Thomas Fidone II
Oct 5, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Shaquan Loyal (6) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Thomas Fidone II (24) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The over/under totals are set at 41 1/2 total points. Both teams are in the bottom half of the Big Ten conference in total scoring, as Nebraska averages 24 points per game while UCLA is in the conference's cellar totaling only 17.4.

After back-to-back weeks as betting underdogs, Nebraska is once again a favorite for the eighth time this season. The Huskers were 6 1/2 point dogs to Indiana in their 56-7 road loss on Oct. 19. Nebraska's lone loss this season as a favorite came against Illinois in overtime. The Big Red have covered the spread in five of their first eight games in early bettlng lines.

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (17) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers
Sep 28, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (17) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Nebraska and its opponents have failed to cover the over in their contests three times this season; the Ohio State road test last week, and Nebraska's wins over Purdue and Rutgers.

Nebraska and the Bruins will return to Lincoln on Saturday with kickoff slated at 2:30 p.m. CDT.

