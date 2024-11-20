Carriker Chronicles: On Dylan Raiola, Matt Rhule and Saturday's 'Ugly Duckling Bowl'
Adam speaks openly on the Husker quarterback's rocky season and whether Rhule is the guy for the Nebraska football. Plus a prediction for Saturday's Wisconsin-Nebraska game.
Adam Carriker speaks openly on Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola's up-and-down season so far and whether he believes coach Matt Rhule is the guy for Nebraska. This is about as open, real and honest a take on these two guys as you're going to find anywhere! Also, much to Adam's surprise, Nebraska is favored over Wisconsin, so he gives his preview and prediction for what Adam is dubbing the "Ugly Duckling Game." Two 5-5 teams might not be an epic matchup, but this is an epic episode!
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
