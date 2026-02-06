Carriker Chronicles

Cincinnati Bengals head coach and former Husker quarterback Zac Taylor joins his former teammate Adam Carriker for a wide-ranging Nebraska football conversation. The two were captains together two decades ago, and Taylor opens up about current coach Matt Rhule’s plan, what people don’t really know about offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, why quarterback play changes everything.



There are also plenty of laughs from their time as teammates. Hit the play button below to watch and listen, and scroll down for a synopsis.

Zac Taylor joins longtime friend and former teammate Adam Carriker for a wide-ranging conversation about Nebraska football, the realities of modern college athletics, and lessons from the NFL. The two start by reflecting on their time as captains together at Nebraska, which naturally leads into how leadership has changed—and what still matters—at every level of the game.

Taylor talks about how college football now feels a lot more like the NFL than it used to. Between the transfer portal, NIL, and year-to-year roster turnover, coaches are constantly managing relationships and moving parts. He explains why that makes it easier for players to leave—but also why programs with a clear identity have a better chance of keeping things together.

Much of the conversation centers on head coach Matt Rhule and what he’s trying to build at Nebraska. Taylor explains why he believes in Rhule’s approach, especially the emphasis on doing things the hard way instead of chasing quick fixes. He discusses why high school recruiting still matters and how the transfer portal works best when it’s used to complement a roster, not replace it.

Zac Taylor looks for a receiver during Nebraska's 2007 Cotton Bowl game against Auburn. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Quarterback play comes up often, and Taylor doesn’t sugarcoat how important the position is. He breaks down why today’s game favors quarterbacks who can move, extend plays, and create stress for defenses. He also dives into the age-old debate about quarterbacks versus offensive lines, ultimately reinforcing just how much a great QB can elevate everything around him.

Taylor also shares insight into offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, pulling back the curtain on how Holgorsen thinks about offense and quarterbacks. He explains why his systems can be so difficult to defend against and how certain quarterbacks are set up to succeed in that style of attack.

The conversation eventually shifts to Taylor’s life in the NFL, including the grind of being a head coach, managing expectations, and what it’s really like coaching on the biggest stage. He reflects on lessons learned along the way and how his experiences as a player still shape how he leads today.

The episode comes with plenty of laughs—stories from their Nebraska days, memories from Taylor’s playing career, Carriker’s move into media, and some behind-the-scenes moments fans don’t usually hear. It’s a mix of football insight and personal stories that gives listeners a clearer picture of where Nebraska might be headed and what winning actually looks like behind the scenes.

More From Nebraska On SI