How do you beat Ohio State and then look that flat against Iowa? That’s one of the questions Adam Carriker digs into on this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. Nebraska’s 2026 football season had plenty of highs and lows, but the gap between those two games is hard to shake. Carriker goes back through the season to see where the Huskers fell short, which numbers tell the story, and what Matt Rhule still needs to figure out.

Start with the wide receivers. Going into the year, Carriker thought that group could be a strength for Anthony Colandrea and the Nebraska offense. He looks at Kwazi Gilmer’s numbers, talks about Jacory Barney Jr.’s magnetic personality, and plays a little “Where’s Waldo” with Nyziah Hunter. There were three guys you could get excited about. So why did it feel like we spent so much of the year waiting for that group to take off, but inevitably didn’t?

Then there’s the offensive line. Carriker looks at how the group played over the full season and why it was hard to know what you’d get from one week to the next. He thought the pass blocking was better than the run blocking, and he gets into how that affected the offense. He also talks about Dana Holgorsen being fired, what he saw from the offense after the change, and why it stood out that Luke Lindenmeyer was finally getting more opportunities.

Special teams had their share of surprises, too. Carriker compares both kickers’ numbers and gets into the mental side of kicking. What happens when you’ve missed one and you have to walk right back out there for the next one? Nebraska had a lot of guys returning on special teams, so there was reason to expect more consistency. Archie Wilson had a good year, and Carriker also has a question about the return game that plenty of fans probably asked from their couches. Why were there so many fair catches?

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On defense, the numbers under Rob Aurich looked impressive through the first 10 games. Carriker goes through those stats, then looks at how many points Nebraska gave up late in the season. He also brings up a number that puts the schedule in perspective. The FBS teams Nebraska beat went 26-38 combined. The schedule looked tougher going into the year than it turned out to be, which makes some of those missed opportunities sting a little more.

Carriker notes something that caught his eye on the sideline this year, Matt Rhule was more animated with the officials. Carriker wraps up with the Iowa game. The game itself felt all too familiar. After seeing what the Huskers were capable of against Ohio State, watching Iowa take control again was a tough way to end the regular season.

That Ohio State win had Husker fans feeling like Nebraska had finally turned a corner. Then came Iowa, and it felt like we’d seen that game before. That’s what made this season so frustrating. We saw how good the Huskers could be, and we spent the rest of the year wondering which version would show up every week. As Rhule looks ahead to next season, finding some week-to-week consistency needs to be near the top of his list.

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