Some years, the Heisman race is close and shrouded in uncertainty—remember Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter’s narrow win over Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in 2024?

And there are the years where the race is a wash. Maybe a few other contenders emerge—players who put up quality numbers and garner fond remembrance from their schools’ fans—and maybe they draw some eyeballs, but they don’t threaten a truth that voters and fans innately know.

That’s this year. As mediocre as Ohio State has been by its lofty standards, Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has been excellent—and on Saturday, he dotted the “i” on a season worth cherishing.

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Here’s hoping your team did likewise on a typical late-autumn day across most of the country. Welcome to Week 13’s live winners and losers.

Winner: Jeremiah Smith

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier made a spirited final Heisman push Friday, throwing for 393 yards and five touchdowns in a beatdown of West Virginia. But as outlined in the introduction, this is Smith’s year, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day underlined that by repeatedly targeting him in the Buckeyes’ 45–0 steamrolling of Michigan. Smith caught eight passes for 90 yards and three touchdowns to elevate an 18 for 36 outing from Ohio State quarterback Luke Fahey, repeatedly gashing a Wolverines defense ready to call it a year. His 20 receiving touchdowns are a Big Ten record—ex-Michigan wide receiver and vocal Smith detractor Desmond Howard held the old mark—and he’ll deserve the Buckeyes’ first Heisman since 2006.

Loser: Memphis

The Tigers have had a bizarre season: they started 5–1, lost to a mediocre Tulane team on Oct. 16, won three in a row, and lost to a mediocre Navy team on Nov. 21. Meanwhile, the lack of an obvious Group of 6 frontrunner kept them on the fringes of the CFP race while coach Charles Huff freely discussed using rumors connecting him to bigger jobs as a recruiting pitch. Huff is planning to stay at Memphis, but the Tigers are not planning to stay in the CFP race—up 31–14 on a bad Temple team Friday, they allowed 21 unanswered points to lose 35–31. At least the Tigers’ men’s basketball team looks promising.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Memphis’s Week 13 loss to Temple underscores what has been a solid but truly bizarre season for Tigers in their first year under Charles Huff. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Iowa

Let’s discount the Hawkeyes’ still-buoyant Big Ten championship and CFP hopes for a moment—how special has Iowa’s offensive turnaround been in a vacuum? The Hawkeyes are averaging 28.6 points per game, and—in a crucial break from recent-past Iowa teams with decent offenses—are getting strong quarterback play from Hank Brown. Brown completed 13 of 18 pass attempts against Nebraska Friday, and accounted for one touchdown through the air and three on the ground. That’s a quiet four 10-win seasons in eight years for dependable Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.

Winner: Will Stein

If Kentucky ended its season on a four-game losing streak, its 2026 would’ve been remembered as a disappointment, and that would’ve felt wrong. Fortunately, Wildcats boss Will Stein—coaching against his alma mater, Louisville—led his team to a nail-biting rivalry week victory. Kentucky blew an early 14–0 lead, but won on a 50-yard field goal from kicker Adam Zouagui at the final buzzer. Give Stein credit for reviving the culture of a program that stagnated in longtime coach Mark Stoops’s final years.

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