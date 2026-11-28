There are plenty of college football games, including a handful of rivalry matchups, for us to watch and bet on today. Let's enjoy it while it lasts because this is the last Saturday of the regular season.

If you're looking for some bets to get in on, you're in the right place. Let's dive into three of my favorite bets for today's action.

College Football Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ohio State -10 (-115) vs. Michigan

Miami -24.5 (-115) vs. Boston College

Tennessee -13.5 (-110) vs. Vanderbilt

Michigan vs. Ohio State Best Bet

I feel comfortable laying the points on the Buckeyes in this game. Both teams have some offensive issues lately, but Michigan was very few redeeming qualities on that side of the football, ranking 112th in EPA per play and 94th in offensive success rate. Luke Fahey doesn't seem to be the answer at quarterback for the Buckeyes, but they are still far and away more effective than the Wolverines' offense.

It's also worth noting that Michigan is 22nd in opponent pass success rate and 18th in opponent EPA per pass, which could leave an opening for Jeremiah Smith to have yet another big game and carry Ohio State to the win and cover.

Give me the home team in this one.

Pick: Ohio State -10 (-115)

Boston College vs. Miami Best Bet

There is a certain type of team that matches up well against the Hurricanes. Any team that can throw the ball effectively can take advantage of the weak Miami secondary. Unfortunately, for Boston College, they're one of the worst passing teams in the country, ranking 130th in EPA per pass and 137th in pass success rate.

The Eagles are a great running team, ranking inside the top 30 in every rushing metric, but unfortunately for them, that feeds right into Miami's strength. The Hurricanes rank third in opponent rush EPA and second in opponent rush success rate.

If styles make fights, everything points toward the Hurricanes winning and covering in this game.

Pick: Miami -24.5 (-115)

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Best Bet

The No. 1 thing to look for in any Tennessee game is whether or not its opponent can stop the run. We know the Volunteers' defense is going to play well, but can they move the ball offensively? If they can, they'll likely win the game and have a great chance of covering the spread.

In this case, the lights are green to bet on Tennessee. Vanderbilt has struggled to stop the run this season, ranking 92nd in the country in opponent EPA per rush and 82nd in opponent rush success rate. If they can't stop DeSean Bishop, this is going to be a long game for the Commodores.

Give me Tennessee to win and cover.

Pick: Tennessee -13.5 (-115)

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