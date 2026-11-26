It’s hard to believe that No. 25 Nebraska football’s wait for a win over a ranked opponent lasted nearly as long as the 13-year wait for the latest Grand Theft Auto release.

Fortunately for the Huskers, that pain is no longer there. For the first time since September 17, 2016, Nebraska finally toppled a ranked opponent. Reeling from a devastating injury to Heisman finalist and starting quarterback Julian Sayin and a sharp decline in talent in the trenches, No. 14 Ohio State couldn’t stop Husker quarterback Anthony Colandrea when it mattered most. A pair of third-down conversions sealed Nebraska’s 31-28 victory, ending its drought against ranked opponents. Saturday’s win was also Nebraska’s second in the teams’ 12-game series and first since 2011, which also happened to be the last time the Buckeyes suffered a season as bad as 2026.

Encapsulating his boom-or-bust play style, Colandrea was brilliant for most of the afternoon by accounting for all four Nebraska touchdowns. The former UNLV transfer — who already signed a deal to return to NU for 2027 — went 19-for-28 through the air for 200 yards and three touchdowns while gashing Ohio State for 63 yards and one score on the ground. Freshman running back Jamal Rule posted a second consecutive game of 20-plus carries with 70 yards on 23 rushes.

Generational talent and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith may have locked up the Heisman Trophy with six catches, 165 yards and two touchdowns, but a lackluster running game and a fourth-quarter interception doomed OSU for their third loss in four games.

Riding the momentum of Nebraska's biggest win in years, head coach Matt Rhule needs to get his team ready in hopes of playing spoiler to Iowa's College Football Playoff hopes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rivalry’s first-ever matchup between ranked opponents.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 25 Nebraska (7-4, 4-4 B1G) at No. 13 Iowa (9-2, 4-2 B1G)

No. 25 Nebraska (7-4, 4-4 B1G) at No. 13 Iowa (9-2, 4-2 B1G) When: Friday, November 27

Friday, November 27 Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA.

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA. Time: 11 a.m. CST

11 a.m. CST Watch: CBS

CBS Line: Iowa (-5.5) | O/U: 39.5 (Fanduel)

Iowa (-5.5) | O/U: 39.5 (Fanduel) TV Crew: Rich Waltz (PxP), Adam Breneman (Analyst), Brian Kelly (Analyst) & Jordan Giorgo (Sidelines)

Rich Waltz (PxP), Adam Breneman (Analyst), Brian Kelly (Analyst) & Jordan Giorgo (Sidelines) Radio Crew: Kyle Crooks (PxP), Jay Moore (Analyst) & Jessica Coody (Sidelines)

Kyle Crooks (PxP), Jay Moore (Analyst) & Jessica Coody (Sidelines) Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates How to Sync Husker Radio with TV Broadcast

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has the Hawkeyes in contention for the College Football Playoff entering Friday's game versus NU. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 13 Iowa Scout

Head Coach

Kirk Ferentz | 28th Season at Iowa; 31st as Head Coach

218-130 (.626) at Iowa; 230-151 (.604) as Head Coach

23x Bowl Games, 3x New Year's Six Bowls

2x B1G Championships, 3x B1G West Division titles

1x AP CFB Coach of the Year (2002), 1x Walter Camp Coach of the Year (2002), 4x B1G Coach of the Year, 1x Bobby Dood Coach of the Year (2015), 1x Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year (2015), 1x AFCA Region 3 Coach of the Year (2015), 1x Woody Hayes Coach of the Year (2015)

Previous Head Coach at Maine

Previous assistant with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Iowa, Pittsburgh & UConn

2025 Finish

W, 34-27 vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt in ReliaQuest Bowl

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 9-4 (6-3 B1G, 6th)

9-4 (6-3 B1G, 6th) National Awards: Rimington Trophy (Logan Jones), Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist OTY (Kaden Wetjen) & Joe Moore Award (Offensive Line)

Rimington Trophy (Logan Jones), Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist OTY (Kaden Wetjen) & Joe Moore Award (Offensive Line) All-Americans: 4x First Team

4x First Team B1G Awards: Return Specialist of the Year (Kaden Wetjen)

Return Specialist of the Year (Kaden Wetjen) All-B1G: 4x First Team, 2x Second Team, 5x Third Team & 10x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 30-23-3

November 28, 2025, last matchup: 40-16 Iowa

Iowa quarterback Hank Brown won an extended quarterback battle and has thrived as the Hawkeyes signal caller. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Key Returners

Hank Brown | QB | Sr. | After winning out an extended quarterback battle against Jeremy Hecklinski, the former Auburn transfer has reignited the Iowa offense by throwing for over 1,600 yards with 10 touchdowns compared to just four picks. He's also added four rushing touchdowns on 115 total yards.

Kamari Moulton | RB | Sr. | After earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2025, Moulton entered 2026 with high expectations and he matched those by being one of the Big Ten's leading rushers before suffering a season-ending injury after six games.

Xavier Williams | RB | Jr. | Has played in all 11 games this season and leads the team with five rushing touchdowns while adding 386 yards.

Reece Vander Zee | WR | Jr. | The 6-foot-4 in-state native leads Iowa with four receiving touchdowns and a 13.8 yards-per-catch average.

Cam Buffington | LB | Jr. | The leader of Iowa's defense leads the Hawkeyes and ranks third in the conference with 97 total tackles while adding a team-high 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception.

Jayden Montgomery | LB | Gr. | The returning starter at linebacker ranks second on Iowa with 67 tackles and is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (9.5) while being second with 3.5 sacks.

Zach Lutmer | DB | Sr. | Named to the All-Big Ten second team last season, Lutmer is five tackles away from setting a career high for tackles in a season while ranking third on the squad with five pass break-ups.

Jaylen Watson | DB | Jr. | The Detroit native leads the team with eight pass break-ups and has grabbed one interception so far this season.

Deshaun Lee | DB | Gr. | The veteran leader for the Hawkeyes leads the team with three picks and is second on Iowa with seven pass break-ups.

Joseph Anderson | DE | Jr. | The 6-foot-6 defensive end only has eight tackles on the season, but that includes a team-leading four sacks and four tackles for loss.

Drew Campbell | DE | Jr. | After redshirting in 2025, the Iowa native has made an impact in his first season with extended action by tallying 3.5 tackles and five tackles for loss.

Bryce Hawthorne | DL | Sr. | The former South Dakota State transfer anchors the middle and is tied for second on the Hawkeyes with 3.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Trevor Lauck | OL | Sr. | Projected to go in the first round of next spring's NFL Draft and he's lived up to that billing by being part of an offensive line that's allowed 10 sacks, which is the fewest in the Big Ten and ninth-fewest in the FBS.

Kade Pieper | OL | Sr. | The Norfolk, Nebraska native joins Lauck as a projected draft pick in the spring as one of the best offensive linemen in the country.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

L.J. Phillips Jr. | RB | Sr. | The All-American transfer from South Dakota State took over starting duties after the injury to Moulton. The 5-foot-8 Kansas native has 520 yards on 104 carries and one touchdown through nine games, including three starts.

Tony Diaz | WR | Jr. | The transfer from UTRGV has been a revelation for the Iowa receivers as the Texas native leads the Hawkeyes with 601 yards and three touchdowns.

Iowa wide receiver and UTRGV transfer Tony Diaz leads the team with over 600 receiving yards and three touchdowns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Departures

Logan Jones | OL | NFL | The Lewis Central graduate ended his college career in 2025 by winning the Rimington Trophy (top center) and earning unanimous All-American honors across most outlets. Drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Gennings Dunker | OL | NFL | Drafted in the third round of the draft after being named to the All-Big Ten first team as part of the Iowa offensive line that won the Joe Moore award last season.

Kaden Wetjen | WR | NFL | The 2025 consensus All-American was widely considered the best return man in the country for the last two seasons before exhausting his eligibility and going in the fourth round of the NFL Draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Beau Stephens | OL | NFL | Named a first-team All-American and ended his career with 34 starts. Taken by the defending Super Bowl Champions Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round.

Karson Scharar | LB | NFL | The Iowa native led the Hawkeyes with 83 tackles last season, with 12 tackles for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble. Began his professional career with the Arizona Cardinals after being taken in the sixth round.

TJ Hall | CB | NFL | Paced the Iowa defense and led the Big Ten with 10 pass break-ups while adding one interception in his final college season. One of the first picks of the seventh round to the New Orleans Saints.

Max Llewellyn | DE | NFL | The 6-foot-5 Des Moines native tallied 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his final season at Iowa before becoming a seventh-round pick of the Miami Dolphins last spring.

Mark Gronowski | QB | Graduated | The South Dakota State legend spent his final college season at Iowa, where he threw for 1,450 yards with 10 touchdowns while adding 545 yards on the ground alongside 16 scores. His 58 career college wins make him the winningest quarterback in NCAA history across all levels.

Ethan Hurkett | DL | Graduated | Posted a team-high eight sacks while adding 10.5 tackles for loss and 36 total tackles as part of his final college season.

Outlook

Entering the 28th season under head coach Kirk Ferentz, there was no shortage of questions going into the 2026 campaign for the Hawkeyes. After seeing seven players taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, starting quarterback Mark Gronowski, sack leader Ethan Hurkett and defensive end Max Llewellyn all depart the program, Iowa retooled its roster in hopes of taking a step forward to the College Football Playoff.

While they returned leading running back Kade Moulton and veterans from an offensive line that won the Joe Moore award in 2025, the Hawkeyes took their time deciding on a quarterback. Former Auburn transfer Hank Brown eventually earned the starting job and he's led the offense to 28.4 points per game through 11 contests, which would be the fifth-highest average over the last decade.

Brown's steady arm has helped alleviate the loss of Moulton, who suffered a season-ending injury after six games. South Dakota State transfer L.J. Phillips Jr. has taken over the starting role, but the Iowa receivers are also making an impact. UTRGV transfer Tony Diaz has compiled a team-leading 601 yards and three touchdowns, while Reece Vander Zee (486 yards, 4 TDs) gives the Hawkeyes a nice 1-2 punch.

Iowa linebacker Cam Buffington leads the Hawkeyes and ranks third in the Big Ten with 97 total tackles entering Friday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, the real star of Iowa's offense is the offensive line, which is led by the dynamic duo of Nebraska native Kade Pieper and Trevor Lauck. Both are projected to be first-round draft picks in the spring and have anchored the unit that ranks second in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game and top ten in the country in fewest sacks allowed (10).

Despite the turnover in the front seven, defensive coordinator Phil Parker continues to churn out one of the best defenses in the country. The Hawkeyes enter Friday leading the nation in scoring defense (12.2), fourth in red zone defense (2) and rushing defense (78.5), fifth in fourth-down defense (.316), eighth in first-down defense (166), 12th in team sacks (2.91), 13th in total defense (285.4) and 14th in third-down defense (.311).

Linebacker Cam Buffington leads the team and ranks third in the Big Ten with 97 total tackles while being tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (9.5). The secondary is led by the duo of Jaylen Watson — who leads the team with eight pass break-ups — and Deshaun Lee, who owns the team high in interceptions with seven while also adding seven break-ups. Defensive end Joseph Anderson only has eight tackles on the season, but he leads the Hawkeyes with four sacks and also has four tackles for loss.

Iowa began its season by winning five of its first six games, which included a walk-off win at No. 18 Michigan, but also a 31-14 loss to No. 5 Ohio State when the Buckeyes were fully healthy. After pulling away from Washington in a commanding win, a 13-10 defeat to Minnesota on the road served as a wake-up call for the team. The Hawkeyes have rattled off four wins since, with a 30-0 shutout of No. 25 Wisconsin, 24-10 at Northwestern, 28-7 over Purdue and 34-17 versus Illinois last week in Champaign.

Ranked at No. 13 in the newest College Football Playoff rankings, Iowa will be playing for its CFP hopes and a berth in the Big Ten title game Friday morning against No. 25 Nebraska. As much as I would love to pick the Huskers, the Hawkeyes have every reason to be ruthless against NU. Put me down for a Hawkeyes victory, but don't be surprised if things get wacky in Iowa City.

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