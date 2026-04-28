Nebraska Fans are Still Waiting for a Developmental Program

When Matt Rhule took over at Nebraska football in late 2022, the pitch was clear: this would be a developmental program. Rhule, fresh off NFL stops, talked about building from the ground up, developing talent the old-fashioned way rather than chasing quick fixes.

Going into Year 4, the results are mixed at best.

The 2026 NFL Draft delivered a harsh reality check — just one Husker heard his name called, and it wasn’t until the fifth round. Emmett Johnson, the Big Ten’s leading rusher in 2025, was an absolute stud. First-team All-American, Big Ten Running Back of the Year, over 1,450 yards on the ground, and dynamic as a receiver, too. He was one of the most productive backs in recent Nebraska history. Yet seven running backs came off the board before him. Seventh. The guy put up numbers that scream early-round talent, but scouts let him slide all the way to 161st overall, where the Chiefs finally pulled the trigger.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

You have to wonder how much that red “N” played into it. NFL evaluators still carry old biases, and Nebraska’s brand hasn’t exactly screamed “pro factory” lately. Teams see the logo, and suddenly the tape gets a little less shiny. It’s hard to explain otherwise.

Take Nate Boerkircher. Spent four years at Nebraska, modest production, then one underwhelming season at Texas A&M, where he put up 19 receptions for 198 yards. Somehow, that was enough to get him picked in the second round by the Jaguars. Same player, different helmet — night-and-day draft stock. Texas A&M got the credit, Nebraska got the shrug. It’s a perfect case study in how program perception still carries weight on draft day.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Rhule’s NFL background was supposed to change that. You’d think a guy who coached in the league would have the relationships, the trust with scouts, the ability to vouch for his players and get them fairly evaluated. So far, those connections haven’t translated into draft capital. One pick in the fifth round doesn’t exactly scream “pipeline restored.” Look, development takes time. Rhule inherited a messy situation and has steadily improved the roster. Johnson’s tape is out there now — an NFL team bet on the player, not the logo.

But for Nebraska to truly turn the corner, more guys like him need to hear their names on day one or two, not day three. The red “N” shouldn’t be a deterrent from NFL scouts. Until scouts stop seeing it that way, though, Rhule’s developmental pitch is going to keep running into the same wall every April. The talent is starting to show. The draft results just haven’t caught up yet

To say there’s no progress would be inaccurate. Rhule has stabilized a program that desperately needed structure and definitely raised the floor after reaching back-to-back bowl games for the first time since the 2015-2016 seasons. Players have responded to coaching, and there’s a clearer identity forming within the locker room. The emphasis on fundamentals and accountability is evident.

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

A true developmental program doesn’t just talk about growth; it produces it year after year, in the form of NFL talent. Until Nebraska begins to consistently hear its name called on draft weekend, the gap between aspiration and reality will remain. The foundation may be in place, but the results still have a long way to go.

Want more from No Block No Rock? Check out their YouTube channel, subscribe for weekly episodes, and visit nbnrpodcast.com for more content.