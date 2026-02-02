What Matt Rhule Must Deliver in 2026 

The Common Fans welcome old friend Evan Bland back to the program for another trip to the Blandstands, and we spend a big chunk of the show digging into what Matt Rhule has to do to show progress in 2026. We hit the excitement, the concerns, the “prove-it mode” vibes, and what all of this says about where the program is actually heading in the face of a brutal 2026 schedule.

What does Matt Rhule have to do in 2026?

The schedule is nasty. The fanbase is restless. And “progress” isn’t going to feel like progress unless Nebraska finally beats somebody it’s not supposed to beat. We talk big-picture identity, what Indiana’s rise tells us is possible, and why “prove-it mode” might be the most honest place Nebraska has been in years.

The intrigue surrounding Anthony Colandrea

Evan shares nuggets from his reporting on Colandrea’s background, his path through the transfer portal, and why Nebraska’s late pivot might end up shaping the entire season. The crew talks style of play, the “gunslinger” element, and why a quarterback who can move isn’t just a luxury in college football — it might be the difference between punting and putting a team away.

Plus – Colandrea’s career turnover numbers come up (because they have to), but so does the bigger point: Nebraska has watched quarterbacks turn it over anyway — and still struggle to extend drives. If you’re going to live with some chaos, wouldn’t you rather get the explosive plays and third-down magic that come with it?

Is Dana Holgorsen finally going to cook?

The boys assess how the combination of a new direction at quarterback, the impressive transfer portal additions on the offensive line, and two new offensive line coaches might actually unlock the Holgorsen offense fans have been waiting to see. Will we see a run-first offense that also incorporates some of the dynamic elements Holgorsen is known for?

Portal grade: Are we upgraded… or still incomplete?

Evan gives his overall portal grade, with clear “wins” (hello, offensive line and linebacker) and the one area that continues to hang over everything like a storm cloud: the defensive line. The Huskers need their D line portal additions to hit, and they need some young Blackshirts to take the next step in 2026.

