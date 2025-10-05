Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to a Gutsy Nebraska Win Over Michigan State
Adam analyzes Nebraska's 38-27 win Saturday over the Spartans and just what it means for head football coach Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers.
Watch Adam's postgame Gut Reaction show by hitting the play button below. Scroll down for a synopsis.
Nebraska’s play today wasn’t without flaws. The offensive line continues to struggle mightily. Dylan Raiola was sacked and harassed several times. In fact at halftime, Nebraska had just 54 total yards. At the end of the game it was 261 total yards, which ties the Rutgers game in 2024 as the least amount of total yards any team has produced under Matt Rhule since he arrived on campus. Again at halftime, Nebraska only had 30 yards rushing and was averaging 1.6 yards per carry. Michigan State's offense was also struggling at that point as well. They actually had more penalty yards than they did rush yards at halftime and the Spartans were only averaging 0.9 yards per carry.
While building their early 14-0 lead, Nebraska was able to execute in the red zone on their first drive and then blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown a short while later. Michigan State then reeled off 21 consecutive points in the second and third quarters, led by quarterback Aidan Chiles, who had two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter. Chiles struggled mightily throwing the ball all day and frankly looked confused the whole game.
After Michigan State took the lead the air was let out of Memorial Stadium. That being said, Dylan Raiola made a nice 45-yard throw on the run to Jacory Barney down the right sideline. This ultimately led to a 23-yard cutback touchdown run to the right as well by Emmett Johnson to tie the game. Then Michigan State muffed the kickoff return. Nebraska‘s offense was stifled but was able to capitalize with a 27-yard field goal to retake the lead.
Earlier in the game, Nebraska had three straight possessions in the second quarter where they started with the ball in Michigan State territory and even around the Michigan State’s 25 yard line. On one particular possession, they allowed three sacks, had a bad snap and lost 32 yards in three plays and didn’t even end up taking a field goal kick and had to punt instead.
Nebraska's special teams shined today. In addition to the previously mentioned plays on special teams, there was a 57-yard punt return by Jacory Barney as well. Special teams coach Mike Eckler had his birthday today and his special teams probably made the difference in the ball game.
Back to the action, as Nebraska just took a 24-21 lead with a field goal, They forced Michigan State to punt again at one point Michigan State had a total of -9 yards in the fourth quarter, before scoring late and near the end of the game. Nebraska absolutely dominated the first and fourth quarters while Michigan State controlled the second and third. Nebraska scored on a 59-yard screen pass from Dylan Raiola to Nyziah Hunter, which featured a great pancake block from, Justin Evans, who got out on the perimeter and decleated a Spartan defender.
Nebraska ultimately built a 38-21 lead before Michigan State scored a late touchdown and the final score was 38 to 27.
This was a game of ugliness, excitement, resiliency for Nebraska and a game that featured a lot of scoring runs as well. Nebraska scored 14 points to open the game then Michigan bounced back with 21 points before Nebraska scored 24 in a row and Michigan State closed with a late touchdown.
Nebraska moves to 4-1 on the season. Adam says he wouldn’t call this statement win, but it was a trajectory win and a confidence-building win for Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Husker fans and the Nebraska football team.
☛ Get more Carriker Chronicles here on Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.