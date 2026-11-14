Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to Nebraska's Much Needed Win Over Rutgers
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“This win doesn’t wow you, but wow did we need this win.”
Adam Carriker sums it up pretty well in his Gut Reaction to Nebraska’s win over Greg Schiano and Rutgers. The Huskers had some ugly stretches, especially early, but they kept Rutgers off the scoreboard and eventually pulled away.
Nebraska had been waiting since 2003 for another conference shutout, and this was its first since joining the Big Ten. On a day when the offense took a while to get going, Rob Aurich’s defense gave the Huskers time to figure things out.
Nebraska ran the ball 43 times, with 30 of those carries going to the running backs. Jamal Rule went over 100 yards, and the Huskers also made more use of Anthony Colandrea’s legs. Carriker wants to see that continue. He points out how much better things tend to go for Nebraska when it reaches 150 rushing yards, and he sees Matt Rhule’s influence in the way the offense is called. Nebraska’s first scoring drive felt like a marathon, but it showed what the Huskers can do when they stick with the run and put a drive together.
Even Adam’s 9-year-old picked up on something about the passing game. Colandrea was getting the ball to his tight ends. The running backs got plenty of looks, too, and Nebraska went until the third quarter before completing a pass to a wide receiver. Carriker liked some of Glenn Thomas’ play calls in the red zone, and he gets into the X’s and O’s of why one pitch worked. He also breaks down the fake punt, explaining why Carter Nelson made the right read even though he couldn’t complete the pass.
There’s still plenty for Nebraska to clean up. Penalties made the opening drives feel sloppy, and the Huskers came out of halftime up 14-0 only to get stopped on fourth down on their early possession. Carriker questions the decision to go for it on fourth and short. He gives Caleb Benning credit for the way he played on defense. There’s even a joke about how good a spot the stadium could have been for a nap.
Now it’s on to Ohio State and Iowa, and Carriker wants the Huskers to get there healthy. He looks at what the Rutgers win means for Nebraska’s bowl outlook and what parts of this game can carry over against tougher competition. After watching Nebraska lean on its running backs, use Colandrea as a runner and put up a shutout, Carriker has a better idea of what he wants this team to look like the rest of the way. The next two games will show how much of it the Huskers can sustain.
Husker fans, follow the Carriker Chronicles for more of Adam Carriker’s Gut Reactions and Nebraska football coverage.
Program sequence
- 00:00 Adam Carriker Reacts to Nebraska’s Win Over Rutgers
- 00:27 Nebraska Ran 43 Times, With 30 Carries by Running Backs
- 00:58 Nebraska’s First Big Ten Shutout
- 01:40 Matt Rhule’s Influence on the Nebraska Offense
- 02:20 Why 150 Rushing Yards Matters for Nebraska
- 03:10 Grading Nebraska
- 04:08 Taking a Nap at the Stadium?
- 05:00 Nebraska’s First Couple of Drives
- 06:00 Early Penalties and a Sloppy Start
- 06:19 Nebraska’s Defense Looked Good
- 07:00 Adam Carriker’s Biggest Takeaway From the Win
- 08:18 Laying the Seed for What’s Next
- 08:30 Jamal Rule’s Role in the Run Game
- 09:25 Nebraska’s Marathon Scoring Drive
- 10:06 A 9-Year-Old’s Take on Colandrea and the Tight Ends
- 10:36 No Completion to a Wide Receiver Until the Third Quarter
- 12:28 Nebraska’s Tank Formation
- 13:03 Good Win vs. a Bad Team and the Fourth-and-Short Call
- 13:23 Up 14–0, Then Three-and-Outs to Open the Second Half
- 14:48 Nebraska’s Offensive Identity
- 15:01 Why Nebraska Should Keep Running Anthony Colandrea
- 15:30 A Look at the First Downs
- 16:24 What Nebraska Needs to Clean Up
- 17:07 Glenn Thomas’ Red-Zone Play Calling
- 18:33 What the Huskers Can Take From This Game
- 19:38 Caleb Benning Was Balling
- 20:15 The X’s and O’s Behind Why the Pitch Worked
- 21:25 Nebraska vs. Rutgers Game Stats
- 22:05 A Win the Huskers Will Take
- 22:40 Adam Carriker Breaks Down Carter Nelson’s Fake Punt
- 23:30 Jamal Rule Rushes for Over 100 Yards
- 25:16 Ohio State, Iowa and Nebraska’s Bowl Outlook
- 25:37 A Dress Rehearsal for the Huskers
- 26:27 A Get-Right Game and a Moral Win
- 28:00 “This Win Doesn’t Wow You, but Wow Did We Need This Win”
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94