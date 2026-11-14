Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to Nebraska's Much Needed Win Over Rutgers

“This win doesn’t wow you, but wow did we need this win.”



Adam Carriker sums it up pretty well in his Gut Reaction to Nebraska’s win over Greg Schiano and Rutgers. The Huskers had some ugly stretches, especially early, but they kept Rutgers off the scoreboard and eventually pulled away.



Nebraska had been waiting since 2003 for another conference shutout, and this was its first since joining the Big Ten. On a day when the offense took a while to get going, Rob Aurich’s defense gave the Huskers time to figure things out.

Nebraska ran the ball 43 times, with 30 of those carries going to the running backs. Jamal Rule went over 100 yards, and the Huskers also made more use of Anthony Colandrea’s legs. Carriker wants to see that continue. He points out how much better things tend to go for Nebraska when it reaches 150 rushing yards, and he sees Matt Rhule’s influence in the way the offense is called. Nebraska’s first scoring drive felt like a marathon, but it showed what the Huskers can do when they stick with the run and put a drive together.

Even Adam’s 9-year-old picked up on something about the passing game. Colandrea was getting the ball to his tight ends. The running backs got plenty of looks, too, and Nebraska went until the third quarter before completing a pass to a wide receiver. Carriker liked some of Glenn Thomas’ play calls in the red zone, and he gets into the X’s and O’s of why one pitch worked. He also breaks down the fake punt, explaining why Carter Nelson made the right read even though he couldn’t complete the pass.

There’s still plenty for Nebraska to clean up. Penalties made the opening drives feel sloppy, and the Huskers came out of halftime up 14-0 only to get stopped on fourth down on their early possession. Carriker questions the decision to go for it on fourth and short. He gives Caleb Benning credit for the way he played on defense. There’s even a joke about how good a spot the stadium could have been for a nap.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Now it’s on to Ohio State and Iowa, and Carriker wants the Huskers to get there healthy. He looks at what the Rutgers win means for Nebraska’s bowl outlook and what parts of this game can carry over against tougher competition. After watching Nebraska lean on its running backs, use Colandrea as a runner and put up a shutout, Carriker has a better idea of what he wants this team to look like the rest of the way. The next two games will show how much of it the Huskers can sustain.

Husker fans, follow the Carriker Chronicles for more of Adam Carriker’s Gut Reactions and Nebraska football coverage.

Program sequence

00:00 Adam Carriker Reacts to Nebraska’s Win Over Rutgers

00:27 Nebraska Ran 43 Times, With 30 Carries by Running Backs

00:58 Nebraska’s First Big Ten Shutout

01:40 Matt Rhule’s Influence on the Nebraska Offense

02:20 Why 150 Rushing Yards Matters for Nebraska

03:10 Grading Nebraska

04:08 Taking a Nap at the Stadium?

05:00 Nebraska’s First Couple of Drives

06:00 Early Penalties and a Sloppy Start

06:19 Nebraska’s Defense Looked Good

07:00 Adam Carriker’s Biggest Takeaway From the Win

08:18 Laying the Seed for What’s Next

08:30 Jamal Rule’s Role in the Run Game

09:25 Nebraska’s Marathon Scoring Drive

10:06 A 9-Year-Old’s Take on Colandrea and the Tight Ends

10:36 No Completion to a Wide Receiver Until the Third Quarter

12:28 Nebraska’s Tank Formation

13:03 Good Win vs. a Bad Team and the Fourth-and-Short Call

13:23 Up 14–0, Then Three-and-Outs to Open the Second Half

14:48 Nebraska’s Offensive Identity

15:01 Why Nebraska Should Keep Running Anthony Colandrea

15:30 A Look at the First Downs

16:24 What Nebraska Needs to Clean Up

17:07 Glenn Thomas’ Red-Zone Play Calling

18:33 What the Huskers Can Take From This Game

19:38 Caleb Benning Was Balling

20:15 The X’s and O’s Behind Why the Pitch Worked

21:25 Nebraska vs. Rutgers Game Stats

22:05 A Win the Huskers Will Take

22:40 Adam Carriker Breaks Down Carter Nelson’s Fake Punt

23:30 Jamal Rule Rushes for Over 100 Yards

25:16 Ohio State, Iowa and Nebraska’s Bowl Outlook

25:37 A Dress Rehearsal for the Huskers

26:27 A Get-Right Game and a Moral Win

28:00 “This Win Doesn’t Wow You, but Wow Did We Need This Win”

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.