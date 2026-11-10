Is Matt Rhule running out of time at Nebraska? That's the question a lot of Husker fans are asking right now, and Adam Carriker isn't afraid to tackle it. With Dana Holgorsen fired, Rob Aurich receiving a two-year extension, and Glenn Thomas taking over the play-calling on offense, there's plenty of uncertainty surrounding Nebraska football. The Huskers still have games to win, but the frustration across Husker Nation is getting harder to ignore.

Carriker starts by looking at Matt Rhule's future and what it would actually take for Nebraska to make a coaching change. Rhule has a massive buyout, but Carriker raises another important question. Can Nebraska afford NOT to make a change if the program continues to struggle? Money matters, especially when you're paying a head coach as much as Nebraska is paying Rhule. With that kind of salary comes bigger expectations, and fans want to see results.

Even if Nebraska finishes 6-6 and makes a bowl game, is that really enough? Carriker believes Rhule would probably keep his job, but that doesn't mean fans should be satisfied. Even a 7-5 season wouldn't necessarily be considered successful. Nebraska needs to give its fans something to be excited about heading into next season.

The conversation also turns to Dana Holgorsen and whether his firing actually solves anything. Was Holgorsen simply the wrong fit for Big Ten football, or are Nebraska's offensive problems much bigger than one coach? Carriker looks at Glenn Thomas stepping into the offensive coordinator role and discusses other possible options for the future. He also touches on defensive coordinator Rob Aurich's contract extension and what that means for the future of Nebraska's coaching staff.

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Carriker compares Rhule's time at Nebraska to Scott Frost's struggles and even looks back at Rhule's experience with the Carolina Panthers. Are we starting to see some of the same problems? Nebraska has invested heavily in its football program, but the results haven't matched the expectations.

One of the biggest concerns is player development. Nebraska continues to bring in talented recruits and transfer portal players, but why isn't that talent turning into more wins? Adam discusses comments from an NFL scout, the lack of NFL-ready talent coming out of Nebraska, and the difference between recruiting good players and actually developing them.

Then it's time to focus on Rutgers. Nebraska should have the athletic advantage in this matchup Saturday, but that doesn't guarantee anything. The Huskers have struggled with penalties, turnovers, and putting together complete performances. Carriker breaks down four keys to beating Rutgers: limit penalties, protect the football, execute in the red zone, and start fast.

Carriker also makes it clear that beating Rutgers is only part of the equation. Nebraska still needs to beat Ohio State and/or Iowa and prove it can compete against better teams. Winning the games you're supposed to win is important, but eventually the Huskers have to take that next step.



Carriker wraps things up with his Nebraska vs. Rutgers prediction, picking the Huskers to win 24-14.

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