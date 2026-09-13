Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to Nebraska's Shellacking of Bowling Green
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Nebraska took care of business against Bowling Green, cruising to a 56-7 victory in a game the Huskers controlled from start to finish.
In his second edition of the famous Gut Reactions this season, Adam Carriker breaks down Nebraska’s most impressive moments, the players who stood out and the areas that still need improvement before Big Ten play begins.
The Huskers dominated the first half on both sides of the football. Nebraska piled up 369 yards while holding Bowling Green to only 46. The defense played fast, physical and aggressive. Players swarmed to the football, created pressure and finished plays. It was the kind of sharp performance Husker fans wanted to see after an uneven season opener.
Anthony Colandrea threw an interception on Nebraska’s first offensive series, but he did not let the mistake affect him. He settled down, completed 83 percent of his passes and helped the offense take complete control. Nebraska mixed the run and pass effectively while spreading the football around to its deep group of running backs and playmakers.
Jacory Barney, Kwazi Gilmer, Isaiah Mozee and Jamal Rule all helped showcase the speed and talent Matt Rhule has assembled. Gilmer made an outstanding catch from Colandrea, while Luke Lindenmeyer showed his toughness by blocking three defenders on one play. Nebraska’s offense consistently found ways to create big plays and put Bowling Green’s defense under pressure.
The Huskers built a 35-0 lead in the first half and eventually finished off a commanding 56-7 victory. The large lead allowed Nebraska’s backups to receive valuable playing time late in the game. It was a convincing win over a Bowling Green team led by head coach and former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George.
However, the performance was not perfect. Nebraska’s offense lost some of its energy in the second half, with the biggest letdown coming during the third quarter. The Huskers also committed seven penalties, which was a slight improvement from the previous week. Three of those penalties came on special teams. The mistakes did not hurt Nebraska in a blowout, but they could be costly against stronger Big Ten opponents.
The biggest question is whether Nebraska can put together four complete quarters. The Huskers showed crispness, aggressiveness and a high ceiling, but now they must find consistency.
Overall, Nebraska dominated an opponent it was supposed to beat and gave fans plenty of reasons for optimism. There are still things to clean up, but a 56-7 victory is a strong step forward.
Program sequence
- 00:00 Intro & Gut Reaction
- 01:20 Fan Questions
- 02:23 First-Half Action
- 03:50 Bowling Green Came in Confident
- 04:15 9/11 Tunnel Walk
- 05:18 Nebraska Looked Ready
- 05:53 First-Drive Turnover
- 06:34 Huskers’ First-Half Defense
- 06:57 Nebraska’s Scoring Drive
- 08:00 Aggressive Nebraska Defense
- 08:37 Second-Half Offensive Slowdown
- 09:05 Oregon Super Chat
- 10:41 Nebraska Dominated
- 11:26 Anthony Colandrea’s Accuracy
- 11:55 Carriker Chronicles Merch
- 13:50 First-Quarter Recap
- 15:00 Luke Lindenmeyer Is a Beast
- 15:50 Kwazi Gilmer’s Crazy Catch
- 16:46 Big Ten Dominating the SEC
- 17:26 Huskers Take a 28-0 Lead
- 18:09 Nebraska Spreads the Ball Around
- 18:55 Penalties & Special Teams Mistakes
- 20:30 Running Backs Getting Touches
- 21:20 Biggest First-Half Takeaways
- 23:14 Stats Show Nebraska’s Dominance
- 24:35 Special Teams & Bowling Green’s O-Line
- 25:30 Huskers Win 56-7
- 27:15 Nebraska’s Loaded Running Back Room
- 27:49 Final Thoughts
- 28:46 Fan Questions
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94