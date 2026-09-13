Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to Nebraska's Shellacking of Bowling Green

Nebraska took care of business against Bowling Green, cruising to a 56-7 victory in a game the Huskers controlled from start to finish.



In his second edition of the famous Gut Reactions this season, Adam Carriker breaks down Nebraska’s most impressive moments, the players who stood out and the areas that still need improvement before Big Ten play begins.

The Huskers dominated the first half on both sides of the football. Nebraska piled up 369 yards while holding Bowling Green to only 46. The defense played fast, physical and aggressive. Players swarmed to the football, created pressure and finished plays. It was the kind of sharp performance Husker fans wanted to see after an uneven season opener.

Anthony Colandrea threw an interception on Nebraska’s first offensive series, but he did not let the mistake affect him. He settled down, completed 83 percent of his passes and helped the offense take complete control. Nebraska mixed the run and pass effectively while spreading the football around to its deep group of running backs and playmakers.

Jacory Barney, Kwazi Gilmer, Isaiah Mozee and Jamal Rule all helped showcase the speed and talent Matt Rhule has assembled. Gilmer made an outstanding catch from Colandrea, while Luke Lindenmeyer showed his toughness by blocking three defenders on one play. Nebraska’s offense consistently found ways to create big plays and put Bowling Green’s defense under pressure.

The Huskers built a 35-0 lead in the first half and eventually finished off a commanding 56-7 victory. The large lead allowed Nebraska’s backups to receive valuable playing time late in the game. It was a convincing win over a Bowling Green team led by head coach and former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George.

However, the performance was not perfect. Nebraska’s offense lost some of its energy in the second half, with the biggest letdown coming during the third quarter. The Huskers also committed seven penalties, which was a slight improvement from the previous week. Three of those penalties came on special teams. The mistakes did not hurt Nebraska in a blowout, but they could be costly against stronger Big Ten opponents.

The biggest question is whether Nebraska can put together four complete quarters. The Huskers showed crispness, aggressiveness and a high ceiling, but now they must find consistency.

Overall, Nebraska dominated an opponent it was supposed to beat and gave fans plenty of reasons for optimism. There are still things to clean up, but a 56-7 victory is a strong step forward.

Program sequence

00:00 Intro & Gut Reaction

01:20 Fan Questions

02:23 First-Half Action

03:50 Bowling Green Came in Confident

04:15 9/11 Tunnel Walk

05:18 Nebraska Looked Ready

05:53 First-Drive Turnover

06:34 Huskers’ First-Half Defense

06:57 Nebraska’s Scoring Drive

08:00 Aggressive Nebraska Defense

08:37 Second-Half Offensive Slowdown

09:05 Oregon Super Chat

10:41 Nebraska Dominated

11:26 Anthony Colandrea’s Accuracy

11:55 Carriker Chronicles Merch

13:50 First-Quarter Recap

15:00 Luke Lindenmeyer Is a Beast

15:50 Kwazi Gilmer’s Crazy Catch

16:46 Big Ten Dominating the SEC

17:26 Huskers Take a 28-0 Lead

18:09 Nebraska Spreads the Ball Around

18:55 Penalties & Special Teams Mistakes

20:30 Running Backs Getting Touches

21:20 Biggest First-Half Takeaways

23:14 Stats Show Nebraska’s Dominance

24:35 Special Teams & Bowling Green’s O-Line

25:30 Huskers Win 56-7

27:15 Nebraska’s Loaded Running Back Room

27:49 Final Thoughts

28:46 Fan Questions

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