Ohio vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

The Nebraska Cornhuskers host the Ohio Bobcats to open their 2026 schedule on Sunday afternoon.

Nebraska has turned things around a bit under Matt Rhule, going from 4-8 to 5-7 in his first year, and then getting over .500 at 7-6 in each of the last two seasons.

Ohio is hoping new head coach John Hauser can also bring them some success.

He coached Ohio to a 17-10 win over UNLV in the Frisco Bowl before being named the full-time head coach a few days later. The Bobcats are coming off a 9-4 season after winning double-digit games in their previous three campaigns.

This is the first-ever meeting between Ohio and Nebraska.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 1 matchup.

Ohio vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Ohio +23.5 (-105)

Nebraska -23.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Ohio: +1300

Nebraska: -2800

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Ohio vs. Nebraska How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Ohio record: 0-0

Nebraska record: 0-0

Ohio vs. Nebraska Key Players to Watch

Anthony Colandrea, Quarterback, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Anthony Colandrea played his last game against Ohio, quarterbacking UNLV in that aforementioned 17-10 bowl game to end last season, and will open this season against the Bobcats.

After two years at Virginia and one year at UNLV, Colandrea will be playing his senior year in Nebraska. He threw for 3,459 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season, while also running for 649 yards and 10 scores.

Ohio vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick

Nebraska is a bigger and better school than Ohio, but this spread may also be a bit too big.

I don’t doubt that the Cornhuskers will open the season with a win, but I think Ohio will keep it a close enough game in Week 1.

Pick: Ohio +23.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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