Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: Nebraska 37, North Dakota 7



Nebraska is 3-0 after a 34-7 win over North Dakota, and Adam Carriker is back with his third Gut Reaction of the season. In this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam breaks down what stood out, what Nebraska did well and what still needs to improve before Big Ten play begins next weekend.

The biggest positive was Nebraska’s defense. The Huskers turned in their best defensive performance of the season, finishing with five sacks and making it difficult for North Dakota to get much going. Adam talks about how aggressive Nebraska became as the game went on and how the defense handled both the run and the pass. He also takes a closer look at where the pressure came from, including the production from the defensive line and the need to continue getting more from the edge guys.

Offensively, Nebraska finished with 493 total yards and showed why this unit can be dangerous. Anthony Colandrea continues to play with confidence and has shown he can make plays with his legs without relying on them every snap. Carriker breaks down Colandrea’s performance and why his decision-making continues to be such an important part of the offense.

The offensive line also showed improvement. North Dakota came out aggressive and challenged Nebraska early, but the Huskers settled in and started to control the game. Carriker discusses Nebraska’s power running game, the physical drives that stood out and the continued progress up front.

There were also big contributions from players like Jamal Rule, Jacory Barney and Kwazi Gilmer as Nebraska showed flashes of just how explosive and complete this team can be.

But even after a convincing win, there are still questions. Carriker explains why Nebraska has shown it can dominate at times while also giving fans a few reasons to be cautious heading into the Big Ten schedule. Cleaning up penalties, protecting the football, avoiding turnovers and playing consistent football for four quarters will become even more important as the competition gets tougher.

Carriker also looks at the second half, hands out his quick game grades, and talks about the value of getting backups meaningful reps. Carriker wraps up with what we have learned about Matt Rhule’s Nebraska team through the first three games.

The Huskers are undefeated, improving from week to week. It’s now time for the Huskers to get ready for their next test as they take on Michigan State up in East Lansing.

Program sequence

00:00 – Intro

– Intro 01:02 – Nebraska Moves to 3-0

– Nebraska Moves to 3-0 01:10 – Quick Postgame Reaction

– Quick Postgame Reaction 02:50 – Nebraska’s Best Defensive Performance Yet

– Nebraska’s Best Defensive Performance Yet 03:17 – 493 Yards of Total Offense

– 493 Yards of Total Offense 03:39 – Anthony Colandrea’s Impact

– Anthony Colandrea’s Impact 04:28 – Offensive Line Continues to Improve

– Offensive Line Continues to Improve 05:47 – Breaking Down Nebraska’s Run Defense

– Breaking Down Nebraska’s Run Defense 06:30 – North Dakota’s Start

– North Dakota’s Start 07:55 – Nebraska’s Power Running Game

– Nebraska’s Power Running Game 08:30 – Rob Aurich Gets Aggressive

– Rob Aurich Gets Aggressive 10:00 – Anthony Colandrea & Key Player Stats

– Anthony Colandrea & Key Player Stats 13:22 – Super Chat: Run It, Protect It, Clean It Up

– Super Chat: Run It, Protect It, Clean It Up 15:15 – Give North Dakota Credit

– Give North Dakota Credit 16:00 – Nebraska’s 5-Sack Performance

– Nebraska’s 5-Sack Performance 17:40 – Are We Starting to Sip the Kool-Aid?

– Are We Starting to Sip the Kool-Aid? 18:03 – Nebraska’s Game-to-Game Improvement

– Nebraska’s Game-to-Game Improvement 18:43 – More Key Stats & Takeaways

– More Key Stats & Takeaways 20:00 – Fourth-Down & Defensive Situations

– Fourth-Down & Defensive Situations 20:35 – Nebraska’s Defensive Coverage Look

– Nebraska’s Defensive Coverage Look 24:38 – Adam & Fan Game Grades

– Adam & Fan Game Grades 26:18 – Second-Half Recap

– Second-Half Recap 27:40 – Backups Get Valuable Reps

– Backups Get Valuable Reps 28:18 – What We’ve Learned Through 3 Games

– What We’ve Learned Through 3 Games 29:27 – Questions & Final Discussion

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