Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: Nebraska 37, North Dakota 7
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Nebraska is 3-0 after a 34-7 win over North Dakota, and Adam Carriker is back with his third Gut Reaction of the season. In this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam breaks down what stood out, what Nebraska did well and what still needs to improve before Big Ten play begins next weekend.
The biggest positive was Nebraska’s defense. The Huskers turned in their best defensive performance of the season, finishing with five sacks and making it difficult for North Dakota to get much going. Adam talks about how aggressive Nebraska became as the game went on and how the defense handled both the run and the pass. He also takes a closer look at where the pressure came from, including the production from the defensive line and the need to continue getting more from the edge guys.
Offensively, Nebraska finished with 493 total yards and showed why this unit can be dangerous. Anthony Colandrea continues to play with confidence and has shown he can make plays with his legs without relying on them every snap. Carriker breaks down Colandrea’s performance and why his decision-making continues to be such an important part of the offense.
The offensive line also showed improvement. North Dakota came out aggressive and challenged Nebraska early, but the Huskers settled in and started to control the game. Carriker discusses Nebraska’s power running game, the physical drives that stood out and the continued progress up front.
There were also big contributions from players like Jamal Rule, Jacory Barney and Kwazi Gilmer as Nebraska showed flashes of just how explosive and complete this team can be.
But even after a convincing win, there are still questions. Carriker explains why Nebraska has shown it can dominate at times while also giving fans a few reasons to be cautious heading into the Big Ten schedule. Cleaning up penalties, protecting the football, avoiding turnovers and playing consistent football for four quarters will become even more important as the competition gets tougher.
Carriker also looks at the second half, hands out his quick game grades, and talks about the value of getting backups meaningful reps. Carriker wraps up with what we have learned about Matt Rhule’s Nebraska team through the first three games.
The Huskers are undefeated, improving from week to week. It’s now time for the Huskers to get ready for their next test as they take on Michigan State up in East Lansing.
Program sequence
- 00:00 – Intro
- 01:02 – Nebraska Moves to 3-0
- 01:10 – Quick Postgame Reaction
- 02:50 – Nebraska’s Best Defensive Performance Yet
- 03:17 – 493 Yards of Total Offense
- 03:39 – Anthony Colandrea’s Impact
- 04:28 – Offensive Line Continues to Improve
- 05:47 – Breaking Down Nebraska’s Run Defense
- 06:30 – North Dakota’s Start
- 07:55 – Nebraska’s Power Running Game
- 08:30 – Rob Aurich Gets Aggressive
- 10:00 – Anthony Colandrea & Key Player Stats
- 13:22 – Super Chat: Run It, Protect It, Clean It Up
- 15:15 – Give North Dakota Credit
- 16:00 – Nebraska’s 5-Sack Performance
- 17:40 – Are We Starting to Sip the Kool-Aid?
- 18:03 – Nebraska’s Game-to-Game Improvement
- 18:43 – More Key Stats & Takeaways
- 20:00 – Fourth-Down & Defensive Situations
- 20:35 – Nebraska’s Defensive Coverage Look
- 24:38 – Adam & Fan Game Grades
- 26:18 – Second-Half Recap
- 27:40 – Backups Get Valuable Reps
- 28:18 – What We’ve Learned Through 3 Games
- 29:27 – Questions & Final Discussion
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94