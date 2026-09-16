Adam Carriker's Nebraska vs. North Dakota Preview and Prediction
In this story:
Adam Carriker breaks down Nebraska football's matchup with undefeated North Dakota and explains why Anthony Colandrea and the Huskers cannot overlook this game. Adam examines Dana Holgorsen's new offense, Jamal Rule's big plays, the play in the trenches, and the pass rush under Rob Aurich.
Both offenses enter the game playing at a high level. Nebraska is averaging 52 points per game, while 3-0 North Dakota has consistently scored in the 40s. Those numbers could set the stage for an entertaining night game in Lincoln. Although Nebraska will be the favorite, North Dakota has played well enough to earn the Huskers’ full attention.
A major reason for Nebraska’s early success has been its balanced offense. The Huskers have recorded more than 200 rushing yards and 200 passing yards in each of their first two games. It is the first time Nebraska has accomplished this in years. That balance has made the offense harder to defend and has helped Nebraska create more explosive plays.
Carriker discusses Anthony Colandrea’s improvement and whether the Nebraska quarterback can continue playing at a high and consistent level. He also takes a closer look at the Huskers’ wide receivers, their ability to stretch the field and the importance of maintaining balance between the running and passing games. Nebraska cannot afford to become predictable if it wants to keep moving the ball successfully.
The battle in the trenches will be one of the biggest keys to the game. North Dakota will try to challenge Nebraska with a physical style of football. Can the Huskers establish the running game, protect Colandrea and consistently pressure North Dakota’s quarterback? Nebraska’s performance along the line of scrimmage could determine how quickly the Huskers take control.
Carriker also examines Nebraska’s defense, the playmakers North Dakota brings into the matchup and the areas where the Huskers still need to improve. Nebraska should have the athletic advantage, but that will not matter if the team plays sloppy football. The penalties must be cleaned up, and the special teams unit needs to deliver a steady performance.
Carriker’s three keys to a Nebraska victory are simple: limit penalties, win the ground game battle and put together four complete quarters. The Huskers need to start fast, remain focused and finish strong instead of allowing North Dakota to hang around.
Can Nebraska protect its home field and improve to 3-0? Carriker gives his final thoughts and official score prediction in this preview and prediction show.
Can Nebraska protect its home field and improve to 3-0? Carriker gives his final thoughts and official score prediction in this preview and prediction show.
Program sequence
- 00:00 Intro
- 01:51 “Be Curious, Not Judgmental”
- 02:14 Nebraska vs. North Dakota Preview
- 03:32 Nebraska’s Offensive Balance
- 04:53 The Big Picture
- 07:00 Breaking Down Both Teams
- 07:40 Can Nebraska Dominate All Four Quarters?
- 08:55 Nebraska’s Run-Pass Balance
- 09:40 Huskers Finally Creating Explosive Plays
- 12:45 Anthony Colandrea’s Elevated Play
- 14:04 Breaking Down the Rushing Matchup
- 15:39 Nebraska’s Wide Receivers
- 16:00 Can Nebraska Maintain Its Balance?
- 17:00 Breaking Down the Defense
- 19:39 Nebraska Must Clean Up the Penalties
- 20:16 Special Teams Breakdown
- 24:05 Tom Osborne’s Hall of Fame Honor
- 25:10 Random Pictures and Facts
- 27:57 Keys to the Game
- 28:15 Nebraska’s Athletic Advantage
- 28:24 Three Keys to a Nebraska Victory
- 29:00 Final Score Prediction
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94