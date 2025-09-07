Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska 68, Akron 0
The Huskers had a memorable performance Saturday night, and Adam Carriker breaks down why Nebraska exploded this game!
Nebraska scored over 60 points for the first time since 2012. The Huskers also put up over 700 yards of total offense for just the fifth time and the rich tradition of Nebraska football history. The Huskers also recorded their first shutout since 2009, when they beat Arizona 33-0 in the Holiday Bowl -- an Arizona wildcat team that was led by future Super Bowl winning quarterback Nick Foles.
Nebraska blocked their first field goal in over a year, since they played UTEP to kick off the season a year ago. Nebraska had 14 receivers who caught passes. Dylan Raiola completed nearly 80% of his passes. Emmett Johnson averaged over 10 yards every time he ran the football as well, scoring multiple rushing touchdowns as well as a receiving touchdown. Raiola also had four touchdown passes and has yet to throw an interception this season.
As a team, Nebraska ran the ball for over 7 yards on average every time they had a rushing attempt. Defensively, the Blackshirts shut down Akron. Akron has yet to score a point this year, they missed a field goal before halftime and then Riley Van Poppel blocked a field goal in the second half. The Blackshirts also recorded their first sack of the season; unfortunately that did not happen until late in the fourth quarter of their second game. They did have nine tackles for loss, which is exponentially better than the two they had a week ago.
Special teams continue to play well. Punter Archie Wilson did not punt all night. Kyle Cunanan continues to kick well and Jacory Barney averaged over 20 yards per return. Nebraska still needs to improve in the kickoff return game. Getting more actual sacks of the quarterback and red zone efficiency.
Adam believes this is a gigantic step in the right direction. Some may say Akron isn't very good. Adam would agree, but he would also say, sometimes you just gotta enjoy being a fan and watching your team curb-stomp an opponent and enjoy the improvement. Throw the bones!
Watch Adam's postgame Gut Reaction show by hitting the play button below.
