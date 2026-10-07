Adam Carriker's Nebraska Football vs. Indiana Preview & Prediction

Nebraska is getting ready for a huge Big Ten matchup against Indiana, and Adam Carriker breaks down what the Huskers have to do if they want to pull off the upset and earn some serious respect.

This is one of those games that can change the way people look at a team. Nebraska has put together a strong start, but now the Huskers get a chance to prove it against a ranked Indiana team led by Curt Cignetti. Indiana has been one of the best teams in the Big Ten, and this game will give Matt Rhule’s team a chance to show how far it has come.

Carriker starts by looking back at the history between Nebraska and Indiana; he then shifts to Nebraska’s offense and quarterback Anthony Colandrea. If Nebraska is going to win this game, Colandrea will need to have a big day. He has to make smart decisions, take care of the football, and make plays with both his arm and his legs. Carriker also compares Colandrea to Indiana’s quarterback Josh Hoover and talks about why Nebraska needs to put pressure on Hoover and force him into mistakes.

The Huskers’ pass catchers are another major part of the matchup. Nebraska has playmakers who can make a difference, and Carriker takes a closer look at players like Kwazi Gilmer and how they match up with Indiana’s defense.

On the other side of the ball, Nebraska’s defense could be one of the biggest factors in the game. Rob Aurich and the Nebraska defense will need to be at their best, especially on third down. Indiana has talented receivers, solid running backs, and an offense that can hurt teams in several different ways. Nebraska cannot afford to give up easy conversions or big plays.

One of the biggest topics in the episode is penalties. Nebraska had 16 penalties last week while Indiana had zero. That is a massive difference, and Carriker makes it clear that Nebraska cannot expect to beat a ranked team if it keeps hurting itself. Cleaning up the penalties is one of his biggest keys to the game.

Carriker wraps up the show by laying out five keys for Nebraska: limit penalties, stop the run, play four full quarters, run the football, and limit big plays. None of those things are complicated, but Nebraska has to do all five if it wants to compete and win.

The Huskers also need to be ready for a physical game. Carriker talks about trading blows with Indiana and matching the Hoosiers for all four quarters. This cannot be a game where Nebraska plays well for two or three quarters and then fades late. The second half will be huge.

Carriker also throws in a little extra motivation with a beard bet if Nebraska wins.

At the end of the show, he gives his final score prediction: Indiana 27, Nebraska 24. He sees it as a close game, but Nebraska will need a big performance from Colandrea, a strong game from the defense, and much cleaner football to pull off the upset.

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