

Nebraska just beat Ohio State. Now can the Huskers turn around and beat a football team that’s had their number for years? That’s the big question on this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. Adam Carriker breaks down the Black Friday matchup, gives his honest take on Nebraska’s chances at Kinnick Stadium, and explains why he thinks the Heroes Game will come down to the fourth quarter.

Iowa has won 10 of the last 11 meetings, and Husker fans are sick of watching this one slip away. Carriker looks back at the rivalry and digs into how Iowa has played against its recent opponents. The Hawkeyes don’t give up many points, so when Nebraska gets a chance to score, it needs to take advantage. A red zone trip that ends in a field goal instead of a touchdown could come back to bite the Huskers. The same goes for a missed kick in a game where every point matters.

There’s plenty from the Ohio State win that Nebraska can build on. Anthony Colandrea helped seal that game, and Carriker liked the way the Huskers responded when Jeremiah Smith made plays. Nebraska ran the ball 62 percent of the time in that game, and Carriker gets into what he saw from Geep Wade’s counter plays. He also talks about why Luke Lindenmeyer is a real threat and takes a moment to highlight Emmett Johnson’s success in the NFL.

Up front, Carriker points out that Iowa has two interior linemen in the top 10 of the 2027 NFL Draft rankings he discusses. He also makes an Iowa-Alabama comparison and explains why the little things matter so much against Kirk Ferentz’s team. For Matt Rhule, Rob Aurich, and Glenn Thomas, the challenge is getting Nebraska to carry what worked against Ohio State into a different kind of game on the road.

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Carriker lays out four keys for Nebraska. First, stay true to your game for all four quarters. A good first half only gets you so far. Second, win in the margins. That’s where field goals and red zone chances can decide a close game. Third, be better at the basics. Block well, make your tackles, and make Iowa earn its yards. And fourth, win the fourth quarter. If Nebraska is right there late, can the Huskers make the play that finally swings this rivalry game their way?

Carriker’s final pick is Iowa 20, Nebraska 17. He sees a close game and gives Nebraska a real shot, but he’s picking Iowa to make the difference late at home. There’s also a little rivalry trash talk with the “Iowa Has Bad Corn” shirt. Go Big Red!

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