Memorial Stadium was electric, the Huskers played four full quarters, and by the end of the game, Nebraska and Ohio State had the same record. After 31 straight losses against ranked teams, Nebraska finally broke through Saturday. And it did it against Ryan Day, Jeremiah Smith, and Ohio State.

Adam Carriker starts with the run game. Nebraska rushed for 176 yards, and the running backs got 31 carries. Jamal Rule kept pounding the rock, and the Huskers kept going back to what was working. Think about how many times Nebraska has gone into a big game talking about establishing the run. This time, the Huskers did it, and they stuck with it. Carriker also talks about Anthony Colandrea and the roles Luke Lindenmeyer and Kwazi Gilmer played in helping Nebraska put together its most complete game of the season.

On defense, Carriker gets into the challenge of facing Jeremiah Smith and the adjustments defensive coordinator Rob Aurich made during the game. Ohio State had enough talent to make things uncomfortable, and a three-point final score tells you how close it stayed. Nebraska owned the first half, and when it came time to finish, the Huskers outscored Ohio State in the fourth quarter. That’s what stood out to Carriker. You could point to something Nebraska did well in every quarter, and the team was still making plays when the game was on the line.

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Carriker also gets into the little things that matter in a game this close. He talks about in-game management, reads some fan comments, and gets into the field goal discussion. When the final score is 31-28, those decisions are worth looking back at. Carriker goes through Matt Rhule’s postgame comments, too, and talks about what it took for Nebraska to finally get over a hump that had started to feel more like a mountain.

So was this Matt Rhule’s biggest win at Nebraska? Carriker makes the case for it. The Huskers had gone 31 games against ranked teams without a win, and they ended that streak by beating Ohio State at home. What made it even better was how Nebraska did it. The Huskers ran the ball, adjusted on defense, and finished the game in the fourth quarter. For fans who have watched Nebraska come close in big games, getting to celebrate this one felt pretty good.

Now comes Iowa. Can the Huskers carry this momentum into that game? Did beating Ohio State save Nebraska’s season? Carriker closes with questions for Husker fans, and there’s plenty to argue about. What was your favorite part of the win? And where does this one rank for you among the biggest Nebraska wins you’ve watched?

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